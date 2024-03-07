https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Princeton seeks grant to improve Barbara Smoyer Memorial Park

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

The Barbara Smoyer Memorial Park, off Snowden Lane, may be in line for improvements and upgrades that would include new playground equipment.

Princeton officials are applying for a $100,000 Local Recreational Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The grant program pays for improvements and repairs to public recreational facilities, such as parks and municipal recreation centers.

The proposed Smoyer Park playground renovation project would replace the current playground equipment with accessible playground equipment and play features, officials said.

The new inclusive playground equipment would be geared toward children of all abilities. It may include a diverse range of slides, climbing structures, sensory play equipment and interactive panels.

The current mulch underneath the existing playground equipment would be replaced with poured-in-place rubber surfacing, officials said.

In addition to the playground, Smoyer Park includes a bicycle and pedestrian trail, picnic tables, a baseball/softball diamond, three soccer fields and a fishing pond. Garden plots are also available.

The 38-acre Barbara Smoyer Memorial Park was named for the late Barbara Smoyer, who was active in the Princeton community. She was the first woman elected to the former Princeton Township Committee. She served from 1972 to 1975.

The Barbara Smoyer Memorial Park is located on Snowden Lane, near the intersection of Herrontown Road. It is open from dawn to dusk.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Latest News

