Common calendar, Packet papers, March 8

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

March 8 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

March 11 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 12 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. (15 min.) – Read to a dog.

March 12 – 6 p.m. – The Craft Table: Mugs Rugs.

March 13 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 13 – 5 p.m. – Gaming Club Unplugged.

March 14 – 7 p.m. – Reading is Murder Book.

March 15 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Friday, March 15

Mayor Eugene Fuzy and Deputy Mayor Aneka Miller are hosting an informal mayor/citizen meeting from 7-9 p.m. at the Senior Community Center, 3 Municipal Drive.

Wednesday, March 20

Join us for our Heritage Lecture Series featuring Ted Settle’s presentation on the Delaware and Raritan Canal: A Central New Jersey Gem at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Discover the challenges faced by its designers and builders as we journey from Bordentown to New Brunswick along the canal, exploring its intricate network of locks, bridges, and tender houses. Delve into the engineering marvels that made the canal operational, including managing water levels and navigating natural obstacles. Experience the canal’s rich ecosystem, encountering wildlife and vibrant wildflowers along the way. Don’t miss this captivating exploration of a historic treasure in our region. This talk, one in a series, is open to the public and free of charge, is sponsored by the Delaware River Greenway Partnership (DRGP) about different aspects of the cultural, recreational, and natural heritage of the Delaware River.

Saturday, March 23

The Bordentown Township Environmental Commission is looking for volunteers for a clean-up at Northern Community Park at 10 a.m. The clean up is intended to help keep the park pristine before the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 30.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

March 8 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

March 9 – noon to 4 p.m. – Dungeon and Dragons Club.

March 11 – 1-2:30 p.m. – Cranbury Golden Age Neighbors.

March 11 – 1 p.m. – Senior Social Hour.

March 11 – 7-9 p.m. – Women’s Club of Cranbury – Health and Wellness.

March 12 – 3-4:30 p.m. – Great Decisions Foreign Policy Discussion Group.

March 13 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

March 13 – 1-3 p.m. – Women’s Club of Cranbury-Memoirs.

March 13 – 7:30-10 p.m. – Cranbury Digital Club.

March 14 – 11 a.m. – Senior Beginner Cell Phone and Internet.

March 14 – 2-2:45 p.m. – Mindful Movements and Guided Meditation.

March 14 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Clothespin Dragonflys!.

March 14 – 6 p.m. – The Hall-Mills Murders: A True Crime Investigation by Acclaimed Author Joe Pompeo.

March 14 – 7 p.m. – Cranbury Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

Cranbury School Honors National Youth Art Month at the Gourgaud Gallery. The month of March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will be celebrating youth art at the Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall in Cranbury.

The show runs through March 21.

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from grades kindergarten through 8th grade to be showcased.

Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and clay sculptures, amongst others.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include, sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals, promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually, awarding the Arts Council’s annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual Art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts, creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School, and running numerous workshops and the Art and Technology Summer camp.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

The Cranbury Arts Council is hosting Beginner Watercolor Painting Classes at the Gourgaud Gallery – four classes beginning Saturday, March 9-30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join Garden State Society artist, Margaret Simpson who will instruct a fun introductory course on various techniques used in watercolor painting.

Space limited to eight participants. For more information visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Story and Snack: Rainbows.

March 8 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

March 8 – 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

March 8 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

March 9 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

March 9 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Meet Baby Chicks!

March 10 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie: “12 Angry Men.”

March 11 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

March 11 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Play Scrabble.

March 11 – 4-4:30 p.m. (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 11 – 5-5:45 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Robots.

March 11 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Home Buying Workshop.

March 11 – 7-8 p.m. – Kids Can Paint Like…Frida Kahlo.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 12 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 12 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – ESL Conversation.

March 12 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Heart Health and Stroke Prevention.

March 12 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – No-Cook Series: Thandai.

March 12 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (15 min.) – Read to the Therapy Dog.

March 12 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Chess for Adults.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Indomitable Women Artists.

March 13 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

March 13 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Hickory Corner Book Club.

March 13 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

March 13 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 13 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

March 14 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 14 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

March 14 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Fork-Painted Bears.

March 14 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – College Funding Workshop.

March 15 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station: Make and Instrument.

March 15 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Concert with Mr. Jim Gaven.

March 15 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie: “Midnight Run” (1998).

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

March 11 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 12 – 2-3 p.m. – Only Murders in the Library: The Last Ride.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Indomitable Women Artists.

March 13 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 14 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Bingo.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

March 9 – 11 a.m. to noon – Small Steps into S.T.E.M.

March 11 – 10 a.m. – Bilingual (Spanish/English) Bingo for Preschoolers.

March 11 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 11 – 6 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 12 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Indomitable Women Artists.

March 13 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, Read.

March 13 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

March 14 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story Time.

March 14 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

March 8 – 4-5 p.m. – Teen Volunteer Session.

March 8 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

March 9 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

March 9 – 3-5 p.m. – Robotics Demonstration and Activities.

March 11 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 11 – 4-5 p.m. – Monday Munchies.

March 11 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Masterpiece Mondays.

March 11 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Pajama Story Time.

March 12 – 10:30-11 a.m. – American Sign Language Storytime.

March 12 – Eating for Good health.

March 12 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 12 – 2-3 p.m. – Starting Seeds Indoors.

March 12 – 4-5 p.m. – 3D Challenge.

March 12 – 10:30 11 a.m. – Movin’ Munchkins.

March 13 – 1-2 p.m. – Computing Basics.

March 13 – 2-3 p.m. – Coloring and Conversation.

March 13 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 13 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration of Irish Music and Song – with Fiona Tyndall and Friends.

March 14 – 4-5 p.m. – 20 Years of Dragon-Riding in Fantasy.

March 14 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Springtime Craft.

Saturday, March 23

YEEHAW! C’mon out and get your COUNTRY ON from 7-11 p.m. at the Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd. Project Graduation invites you to a special event to help raise funds for the Hillsborough High School Class of 2024!

Hopewell Valley

Friday and Saturday, March 8-9

Hopewell Valley Central High School will present “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” March 8-9 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Hopewell Valley.

Saturday, March 16

The 2nd annual Hopewell Valley 5K will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 16. The theme for this year’s event is the “Lucky Bulldog Dash.” This year’s race will kick off at the Hopewell Valley Central high school and run down Dublin Road and back for an Irish adventure to find the ultimate Pot O’ Gold. Winners in age group categories will walk away with a chocolate prize. Prizes will also be awarded for the best team and individual St. Patrick’s theme costumes. There will also be a special prize for anyone who can catch the Leprechaun.

This is a great course to kick off your running season or just to get outside with the community and beat those winter blues – maybe do a little Irish jig along the way. To register go to: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/83118/hopewell-valley-5k

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

March 9 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Visit from the Horse Doctor, Dentist & Shoer – Horseshoe Dreamcatcher

March 16 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Workhorse Rides – Log Bird Feeder

March 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sawmilling & Orchard Care – Pine Needle Sachet

March 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Henhouse Visits – Natural Dye Egg Coloring

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

March 8 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 8 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

March 11 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 11 – 3-4 p.m. – Pride Club Meetup.

March 11 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 11 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Leprechaun and Shamrock Craft.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

March 12 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 12 – 1-1:45 p.m. – Preschool STEAM.

March 12 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Leprechaun and Shamrock Craft.

March 12 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Indomitable Women Artists.

March 13 – 10 a.m. to noon – Memory Screenings.

March 13 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

March 13 – 2-3 p.m. – The Short of It: Anita Desai.

March 13 – 2-4 p.m. – Crafternoon: Leprechaun and Shamrock Craft.

March 13 – 4:30-5 p.m. – Reading Rebels: A Guided Reading Book Club.

March 13 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

March 13 – 6-7 p.m. – Teen/Tween Knitting.

March 13 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Parent Support Group.

March 14 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 14 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

March 14 – 7-8 p.m. – Sports Book Club: “The Boys of Winter” by Wayne Coffey.

March 15 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

March 9 – 2-4 p.m. – Self Defense for Women: Teens and adults.

March 10 – 3-4 p.m. – Cultivating the Herb Garden of the Gods.

March 12 – 7:30-8:30 p.m. – Too Busy for Books Book Club.

March 13 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Family Story Time.

March 13 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Circe’s Magic: A Family Exploration of Plants.

March 14 – 1-2 p.m. – Nutrition the Mediterranean Way.

March 14 – 4-5 p.m. – Talk with YA Fantasy Author Christopher Paolini.

Gallery 14

Through April 30 – Exhibition of Works by Joy Kreves and Photographers of Gallery 14 at Hopewell Valley Arts Council, Galleries at the Global Science Institute, 10 Route 31, North Pennington.

Kreves’ works, called FIERCE CARYATIDS, are a series of photographic banners of women holding her Distressed Forest sculptures. The series is Kreves’ reaction to the current state of the environment and the effects of our addiction to plastics on the earth. These photographic works celebrate the resilience of humans and our earth while drawing attention to the damage we are doing.

Saturday, May 11

The inaugural Hopewell Township and Culture Connections Cultural Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woolsey Park.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

March 8 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

March 9 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Google Drive.

March 9 – 11 a.m. to noon – Science Saturdays with Princeton University.

March 9 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Google Docs.

March 10 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Paper Circuits: Women’s History Month.

March 11 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 11 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

March 11 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Excel Essentials.

March 11 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

March 11 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 11 – 6 p.m. – Movie and a Craft (Wonka).

March 12 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Open Lab.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 12 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

March 12 – 3-4 p.m. – CrafterNoon: Create an Amish-style Rag Trivet.

March 12 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Kawaii Craft Club: Shrinky Dinks.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Indomitable Women Artists.

March 13 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

March 13 – 1-2 p.m. – ESL Conversation Circle.

March 13 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Word Essentials.

March 13 – 6:30 p.m. – Coding Basics with mTiny Robots.

March 14 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 14 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Fiction Writers’ Workshop: Sharing Your Words.

March 14 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Internet Basics.

March 14 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Buildings and Cities.

March 14 -2-3:30 p.m. – Open Lab.

March 14 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

March 14 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Poetry Circle: Allen Ginsberg.

March 15 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

March 15 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

March 16 – 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Inaugural Lawrence Township Aldo Leopold Conference at the Lawrenceville School, 2500 Main St.

March 23 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Walk through “The Big Woods,” 312 Eggerts Crossing Road.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

March 8 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Preschool Playtime.

March 9 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Preschool Playtime.

March 9 – 2-3:15 p.m. – Working with Clay: Textured Air Dry Clay Pots.

March 11 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 11 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 12 – 10-11 a.m. – Tuesday Morning Page Turners.

March 12 – 5:15-6 p.m. – Lit League.

March 12 – 6-7 p.m. – Paper Crafts.

March 13 – 4-7 p.m. – Passport Services.

March 14 – 2-3 p.m. – Tech Cafe.

March 14 – 5-6 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

March 14 – 5-6 p.m. – Digital Lab 101.

March 14 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 15 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler/Preschool Storytime.

Princeton

Princeton Theater

Princeton’s proud theater tradition will be on display for two weekends in March. Princeton Middle School stages “Mary Poppins, Jr.” which began on March 7 and runs through March 10 and Princeton High School presents “Beauty and the Beast” March 14-16.

Mary Poppins, Jr. performances are 7:30 p.m. March 8-9. There will also be a performance at 1 p.m. March 10. Beauty and the Beast performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 14-16. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance March 16.

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

March 16 – Jeremy Dutcher Brings Best Of 2023 Album Motewolonuwok To McCarter Theatre Center.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

March 8 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Essential Principles of Employment Law.

March 8 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 8 – 3-4 p.m. – Teens: Take and Make – Felt Pins.

March 9 – 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Pi Day Princeton.

March 9 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

March 9 – 1:30-2 p.m. – Kids: Einstein Storytime.

March 9 – 2-3 p.m. – Teens: Go Between Club.

March 9 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – “That Physics Show” featuring David Maiullo.

March 9 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

March 10 – 11 a.m. to noon – Author: Adelle Waldman.

March 10 – 3-4 p.m. – Music: Fred Miller presents “When Oscar was King.”

March 11 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – AARP Tax Assistance by Appointment.

March 11 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Puppet Play.

March 11 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 11 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room Poets.

March 12 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Art: Princeton Sketchers.

March 12 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

March 12 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Puppet Play.

March 12 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

March 12 – 7-9 p.m. – Film and Q&A: “Paul Muldoon: Laoithe is Lirici” – at the Princeton Garden Theatre.

March 13 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

March 13 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 13 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Discussion: Power of Words.

March 13 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 13 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 13 – 2-5 p.m. – Film: “Radioactive.”

March 13 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 13 – 7-8 p.m. – Calendars and Time Management.

March 14 – 10 a.m. to noon – Kids: Take and Make – Pi Day craft.

March 14 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 14 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 14 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 14 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 14 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Tech: Finding Health Information online.

March 14 – 3-5 p.m. – Film: “I.Q” – Pi Day Matinee.

March 14 – 7-8 p.m. – Authors Gary Berger and Michael DiRuggiero.

March 14 – 7:15-9 p.m. – Black Voices Book Group.

March 15 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Dealing with the Impact of Job Loss.

March 15 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

March 8 – 4:30 p.m. – “Dracula and Home Rule: History, Horror and a Dream of Reconciliation” at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau St.

Through March 8 – “Traces” a group exhibition by seniors Erin Macanze, Kirsten Pardo, and Julia Stahlman, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts. Hurley Gallery open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

For nearly 40 years, science fans of all ages have been learning about cutting-edge science on Saturday mornings at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday lecture series.

Science on Saturday returns with a slate of world-leading speakers who will discuss topics ranging from clean energy solutions to materials used in quantum computing. Talks run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., which includes a presentation and Q&A, at the laboratory, 100 Stellarator Road.

The inaugural talk by Ahmed Elgammal of Rutgers University will focus on a topic that has recently been making headlines: “Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence?” The full schedule is below:

March 9: “Using Plasmas to Create Quantum Technologies and Diamonds,” Alastair Stacey, managing principal research physicist, applied materials and sustainability, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

Friday, March 15

In celebration of D&R Greenway Land Trust’s work to preserve the green in our local communities – back by popular demand – Voices Chorale NJ is bringing Irish music and dancing to a benefit for both organizations just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 15, from 6-9 p.m. at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, One Preservation Place, Princeton. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, visit https://www.drgreenway.org; or https://www.voiceschoralenj.org or call (609) 924-4646.

Saturday, March 16

On Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m., Princeton U Concerts welcomes back The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for their annual All in the Family concert at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on the Princeton University campus.

Sunday, March 17

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos’ well-loved annual Benefit “Notable Words” has returned to its roots with its upcoming event: “Notable Words/Palabras Notables: An Afternoon of Readings and Conversation with Melissa Coss Aquino Denice Frohman, and Luis Mora-Ballesteros, moderated by Nora Muniz.

This year’s fundraiser, to be held on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the Mackay Lounge on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer St., Princeton, features a conversation and Q&A with three exciting Latino authors with vibrant points of view, followed by an equally exciting dessert reception with the authors and moderator. For more information visit www.peopleandstories.org.

Sunday, April 21

Reflections of Cuba featuring Isabella Lamadriz and Pablo Zinger at 1 p.m. at St. David the King, 1 New Village Road, Princeton Junction. An afternoon of Cuban music featuring the greatest Cuban Composers of the 19th and 20th century. Free and open to the public, all proceeds support the Cuban Art Song Project

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change | March 15-24

Trolls Movie Sing-Along | March 23

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

March 8 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Children’s Music with Ms. Kim.

March 8 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

March 8 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Teen Advisory Board.

March 9 – 10-11 a.m. – Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

March 9 – 1-3:30 p.m. – Spring Teen Film Workshop.

March 9 – 2-4 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

March 9 – 2-4:30 p.m. – Poetry Reading Group.

March 11 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Storytime.

March 11 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 11 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

March 12 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

March 12 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

March 12 – 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Anime and Manga Club.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) Indomitable Women Artists.

March 12 – 7-8 p.m. – Science Fiction Book Club – “Shards of Earth” by Adrian Tchaikovsky.

March 13 – 10-11 a.m. – Crafts for Grownups: Paper Weaving.

March 13 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Read to the Leap Eggs.

March 13 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Playdate Pals.

March 13 – 2-4:45 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “Apollo 13.”

March 13 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Art Explorers.

March 14 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I.

March 14 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

March 14 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

March 14 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. – Teen Writing Workshop: Setting.

March 15 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Tim Hoh’s Music for Kids.

March 15 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.