New Burlington County Farmers Market season starts early

The weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center is preparing for its 18th season and will be starting sales early this year during special preseason market days in March and April.

The special preseason farmers markets will be held at the Agricultural Center in Moorestown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, Saturday, March 23, Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 27.

- Advertisement -

The farmers market regular season of weekly Saturday markets will kick off with the traditional Opening Day Celebration on Saturday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Subsequent markets will be held the same hours every Saturday, rain or shine through Saturday, Nov. 23.

A special holiday market will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can expect the same great mix of local farms, food and craft vendors during the early season markets, plus live music and other entertainment. Free cooking demonstrations will also be held in the Agricultural Center’s Farmhouse Kitchen on Opening Day and each market day during the regular season.

Some of the participating farms and vendors include the Black Sheep Farm, Cherry Grove Farm, Davidson’s Mushrooms, Little Hooves Romneys, Mill Creek Apiary, Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy, Pinelands Produce, Armageddon Brewing, Boheme Foods, Flour-ish, HoopHouse Bakery, Humble Spud, The Soup Bar, Louis Organics, Mom Mom’s Polish Foods, Our Souls Shine, Tara’s Cozy Kitchen, Tis So Sweet and Wild Flour Bakery.

Opening Day will have a special Spring Garden theme and feature extra agricultural vendors, gardening classes and demonstrations and activities for children.

Farmers market directory

In addition to the farmers market at the Agricultural Center, Burlington County also has an online directory of nearly three dozen farmers markets throughout the county.

The directory is located on the Burlington County website within the Business Resources Hub section. Each listing includes the market’s name, location and hours of operations, as well as links to their own websites.

Farms interested in adding a market to the county directory should email the Burlington County Public Information Office at news@co.burlington.nj.us.