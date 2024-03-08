https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Bordentown Register NewsBordentown News

New Burlington County Farmers Market season starts early

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

The weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center is preparing for its 18th season and will be starting sales early this year during special preseason market days in March and April.

The special preseason farmers markets will be held at the Agricultural Center in Moorestown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, Saturday, March 23, Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 27.

- Advertisement -

The farmers market regular season of weekly Saturday markets will kick off with the traditional Opening Day Celebration on Saturday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Subsequent markets will be held the same hours every Saturday, rain or shine through Saturday, Nov. 23.

A special holiday market will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can expect the same great mix of local farms, food and craft vendors during the early season markets, plus live music and other entertainment. Free cooking demonstrations will also be held in the Agricultural Center’s Farmhouse Kitchen on Opening Day and each market day during the regular season.

Some of the participating farms and vendors include the Black Sheep Farm, Cherry Grove Farm, Davidson’s Mushrooms, Little Hooves Romneys, Mill Creek Apiary, Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy, Pinelands Produce, Armageddon Brewing, Boheme Foods, Flour-ish, HoopHouse Bakery, Humble Spud, The Soup Bar, Louis Organics, Mom Mom’s Polish Foods, Our Souls Shine, Tara’s Cozy Kitchen, Tis So Sweet and Wild Flour Bakery.

Opening Day will have a special Spring Garden theme and feature extra agricultural vendors, gardening classes and demonstrations and activities for children.

Farmers market directory

In addition to the farmers market at the Agricultural Center, Burlington County also has an online directory of nearly three dozen farmers markets throughout the county.

The directory is located on the Burlington County website within the Business Resources Hub section. Each listing includes the market’s name, location and hours of operations, as well as links to their own websites.

Farms interested in adding a market to the county directory should email the Burlington County Public Information Office at news@co.burlington.nj.us.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

493FansLike
70FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown News

‘I found leading the Environmental Commission very rewarding’

Roger Plew spent 14 years as a member of the Environmental Commission. He served as chairman for 13...
Bordentown News

Dynamic Duo

Courtesy of the Bordentown Township Police Department National School Resource Officer (SRO) Day was celebrated on Feb. 15. SROs...
Bordentown News

Opening doors to a world of musical possibilities

The "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs competition," organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDNFJ), is...
Bordentown News

Roohr becomes Bordentown Township’s provisional police chief

Two veteran police officers moved up the ranks within the Bordentown Township Police Department. Mayor Eugene M. Fuzy swore...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

Bordentown Opinion
As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the...

‘Freedom to Read’ Act Protects the Rights of New Jerseyans

Hillsborough Opinion
The Freedom to Read Act (New Jersey State Senate...

‘Welcome Jenn’

Hopewell Opinion
The Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) is...

Popular news

Lawrence Township applies for grant to replace bleachers, pathway in Central Park

Lawrence Ledger News
Lawrence Township officials are applying for a $100,000 state...

Pennington Council introduces $4.5 million municipal budget

Hopewell News
As Pennington continues the municipal budget process, property owners...

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

Bordentown Opinion
As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.