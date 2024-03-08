https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell Opinion

‘Welcome Jenn’

By: Reader Submitted

Date:

Share post:

The Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) is excited to announce that it has a new Executive Director, Jennifer Rogers. After an open process in which dozens of well qualified citizens applied for the position, the board has unanimously elected Jenn Rogers to take FoHVOS’ helm. Jenn is the perfect person to lead the organization bringing with her an extensive environmental and management background. She was Mercer County’s naturalist for over a decade. She designed programs and connected the public to nature, especially children and she forged relationships with conservation groups like ours which will position her well in furthering partnerships that preserve open space and make nature preserves people friendly. She also has built relationships with many local businesses and corporations and will expand our community conservation initiatives to include them as they develop and manage their own landscapes in sustainable ways. Her track record is strong on rehabilitating habitats to foster biodiversity which aligns well with one of FoVHOS’ major goals. She will regularly communicate her aims and goals, continuing to connect FoVHOS to the community.

We welcome Jenn to FoHVOS and look forward to her fostering our primary goal of conserving the Valley’s habitats, wildlife and open spaces. As an existing long-time fixture in Hopewell Valley’s conservation community, please join us in welcoming what may be an already familiar face to an exciting new role with us.  

- Advertisement -

Dan Rubenstein

President, FoHVOS

Reader Submitted
Reader Submitted

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown Opinion

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the shortage of affordable homes is making life impossible for...
Bordentown Opinion

Migratory animals face sharp declines: New U.N. report

by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Every year, billions of the world's animals make incredible journeys...
Bordentown Opinion

Hopes soar as New Jersey’s bald eagle population grows

by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation As thick snow fell on central New Jersey earlier this...
Bordentown Opinion

Breaking down barriers to enjoying nature

by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation In an ideal New Jersey, all residents would have equal...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

Bordentown Opinion
As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the...

‘Freedom to Read’ Act Protects the Rights of New Jerseyans

Hillsborough Opinion
The Freedom to Read Act (New Jersey State Senate...

New Burlington County Farmers Market season starts early

Bordentown News
The weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center...

Popular news

Princeton Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A 37-year-old Princeton man who allegedly threatened a victim...

Princeton Community Democratic Organization endorse Watson Coleman, Kim

Princeton Packet News
The Princeton Community Democratic Organization (PCDO) gave overwhelming support...

Pennington Council introduces $4.5 million municipal budget

Hopewell News
As Pennington continues the municipal budget process, property owners...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.