The Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) is excited to announce that it has a new Executive Director, Jennifer Rogers. After an open process in which dozens of well qualified citizens applied for the position, the board has unanimously elected Jenn Rogers to take FoHVOS’ helm. Jenn is the perfect person to lead the organization bringing with her an extensive environmental and management background. She was Mercer County’s naturalist for over a decade. She designed programs and connected the public to nature, especially children and she forged relationships with conservation groups like ours which will position her well in furthering partnerships that preserve open space and make nature preserves people friendly. She also has built relationships with many local businesses and corporations and will expand our community conservation initiatives to include them as they develop and manage their own landscapes in sustainable ways. Her track record is strong on rehabilitating habitats to foster biodiversity which aligns well with one of FoVHOS’ major goals. She will regularly communicate her aims and goals, continuing to connect FoVHOS to the community.

We welcome Jenn to FoHVOS and look forward to her fostering our primary goal of conserving the Valley’s habitats, wildlife and open spaces. As an existing long-time fixture in Hopewell Valley’s conservation community, please join us in welcoming what may be an already familiar face to an exciting new role with us.

- Advertisement -

Dan Rubenstein

President, FoHVOS