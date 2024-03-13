https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

‘Up to the challenge’

Hopewell Township police experience 30% increase in calls for service and traffic stops in 2023

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

The Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) has released the department’s annual report, which includes data and statistics detailing the department’s activity for 2023.

In the 33-page report, the department, which serves the township and Hopewell Borough, experienced a 30% increase in calls for service, or 26,802 calls, last year.

- Advertisement -

Compared to 2022, the number of traffic stops conducted by officers rose by 30% to 7,740 for 2023.

The department analysis broken down by race states that 79% of traffic stops were white drivers, 15% African American, 5% Asian Pacific Islander and 1% American Indian. Additionally, 88% of the traffic stops were non-Hispanic and 12% Hispanic.

The report is an overview of department implemented programs, use of force statistics, statistics and analysis on traffic stops, information on the department’s Professional Standards Unit and complaints filed, and community engagement efforts by the department.

“As the Hopewell Valley community continues to change and expand in population size, so too will our services,” Police Chief James Rosso said in the report’s message. “In 2023 we saw an increase of over 30 percent in our calls for service, including Hopewell Borough, answering nearly 27,000 calls.

“We’ll continue to prioritize our service to this great community and invest in our team to ensure that level of professionalism is met. Thank you to both Hopewell Township and Hopewell Borough committees for your support of our mission.”

Rosso expressed that the police department is “up to the challenge of continuing that legacy and level of service into the future to answer the changing needs of our community.”

The issuance of motor vehicle summonses rose to 3,430, a 40% increase from the previous year.

Domestic violence incidents rose in 2023 with 65 domestic violence reports. Additionally, the police department had 94 mental health calls with the average time on call at one hour and 30 minutes, according to the report.

The department made 163 arrests, had 11 use of force incidents, and two vehicle pursuits.

For the use of force incidents and vehicle pursuits, the report states, “All of these incidents were reviewed by the immediate supervisor, as well as the Professional Standards Unit and the chief of police. All were found to be in compliance with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and Department Policy.”

There were 15 complaints filed against officers with the police department’s Professional Standards Unit.

Nine of the 15 complaints were made by civilians. Four complaints included improper demeanor by officers, another four complaints for policy violations and one complaint of differential treatment.

Six complaints came internally for violations of department rules and regulations.

The police department implemented several new programs including the CAPTURE and Drone program.

The CAPTURE program is a voluntary community camera partnership program which allows HTPD to identify any cameras near the scene of a crime in a specific neighborhood that may have potential captured footage.

The program is not an active surveillance program and the department does not have direct access to any registered surveillance system, according to the report.

The HTPD Drone Unit has three DJI drone models with a different purpose. They also have a Matrice 30T, medium size Mavic 3T, and two small Avata which aid in efforts such as communications, and search and rescue.

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Lawrence Ledger News

Lawrence Township Police Department celebrates 100 years

The Lawrence Township Police Department marked its 100th anniversary last month, and now it is working on its...
Lawrence Ledger News

Various talents will hit the stage at the inaugural ‘Lawrence Has Talent’

Gavin and Zoe Prikril are self-described "theater kids" who have been acting and singing in community theater groups...
Bordentown News

Bordentown Township news: Police retirements and additional New Jersey Transit bus stops

Township officials provided an update on the happenings around Bordentown Township. The Township Committee congratulated Nathan Roohr on his...
Health & Fitness

Falls Are Not a Normal Part of Aging

By Sangita Verma, PT, DPT, MBA, GCS Each year, millions of people aged 65 and older fall, according to...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Lawrence Township Police Department celebrates 100 years

Lawrence Ledger News
The Lawrence Township Police Department marked its 100th anniversary...

Various talents will hit the stage at the inaugural ‘Lawrence Has Talent’

Lawrence Ledger News
Gavin and Zoe Prikril are self-described "theater kids" who...

Bordentown Township news: Police retirements and additional New Jersey Transit bus stops

Bordentown News
Township officials provided an update on the happenings around...

Popular news

New Burlington County Farmers Market season starts early

Bordentown News
The weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center...

‘Welcome Jenn’

Hopewell Opinion
The Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) is...

Pennington Council introduces $4.5 million municipal budget

Hopewell News
As Pennington continues the municipal budget process, property owners...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.