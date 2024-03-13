Various talents will hit the stage at the inaugural ‘Lawrence Has Talent’

Gavin and Zoe Prikril are self-described “theater kids” who have been acting and singing in community theater groups since they were each six years old.

“We grew up in the theater. Our mom was (involved) in the theater in high school and college,” said Zoe, who attends the Lawrence Middle School.

Zoe and her older brother, Gavin, will get to show off their theatrical abilities at the Lawrence Township Education Foundation’s inaugural “Lawrence Has Talent” show on April 11 at Lawrence High School.

Gavin, who is a Lawrence High School sophomore, and Zoe will perform a “goofy duo act” in front of attendees at the talent show.

They will sing and dance to “Bop to the Top.” It is one of the musical numbers in “High School Musical, which is a Disney Channel made-for-TV film.

The Prikril siblings were chosen from among 40 individuals and groups that auditioned for the talent show. They were among 15 acts chosen for the show. The majority of the acts chosen were from among students in the Lawrence Township Public Schools.

There are two grand prizes of $1,000 each – one for contestants under 18 years old and one for those 18 years and older. There is also a $500 audience choice award and a $500 Lawrence Township Education Foundation (LTEF) committee choice award.

The “Lawrence Has Talent” fundraiser is modeled after “Morristown on Stage,” which is sponsored by the Morris Education Foundation. It has been running for 16 years.

“Lawrence Has Talent” is intended to become the LTEF’s second fundraiser. Its signature fundraiser is Handbag Bingo.

The LTEF awards grants to teachers for special projects in amounts that range from a few hundred dollars to as much as $100,000. The foundation depends on donations from individuals, businesses and corporations to generate money for the grants.

Since its inception in 1992, the LTEF has awarded more than $4.6 million in grants for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) training and programming; classroom technology and resources; equity and inclusion; and arts and cultural enrichment.

For more information, visit www.ltefnj.org.