Bordentown Township news: Police retirements and additional New Jersey Transit bus stops

Township officials provided an update on the happenings around Bordentown Township.

The Township Committee congratulated Nathan Roohr on his promotion to Bordentown Township police chief on Feb. 12. And, also to Sgt. Chris Burns who has joined the command staff as a lieutenant.

Roohr has been with the department since 2003. He was promoted to captain in 2022 after serving as lieutenant for two years.

He was appointed to acting police chief following the retirement of Police Chief Brian Pesce that was effective on Oct. 1.

The police department welcomed Robert Sparano who will join the team after completing the police academy.

The department congratulated Sgt. Keith Stahl and Patrolman Erich Hess on their retirements.

Stahl, who retired after working Leap Day, began his career in law enforcement in September 2005 with the New Jersey Department of Corrections, according to a post on the department’s social media page.

In April 2006, Stahl was hired as a patrolman with the Pemberton Township Police Department, graduating from the Burlington County Police Academy. In July 2011, Stahl transferred to the Bordentown Township Police Department where he served as a patrolman until being promoted to rank of sergeant in December 2015. Stahl served as a field training officer, defensive tactics instructor, patrol division supervisor and a member of the honor guard unit. In addition to the departmental responsibilities, Stahl helped form and continues to serve as the president of the Bordentown Township Police Officer’s Charity Fund; which supports members of our community in their most desperate times of need.

Hess was a hazmat technician prior to joining the police force. He served as a patrol officer until his retirement on Jan. 1. He served as a hazmat technician and field training officer.

Additional New Jersey Transit bus stops are coming to the township. The new stops will be located on West Burlington Street near Schindler Way.

Fireworks are set for July 3. The township entered into a contract with Pyrotecnico for the fireworks display. The Foundation for Bordentown Traditions will host the event at Joseph Lawrence Park and contribute funding toward the display. Food trucks and entertainment will also be on site.

Progress continues on the new municipal complex. The construction bid documents have been completed and submitted to the Office of the State Comptroller for review. An environmental assessment and ground penetration survey are underway. The current building will soon be inspected for asbestos and lead-based paint which, if found, will need to be contained and removed before the building is demolished, township officials said.

The township is supporting an initiative to delay the first cutting of lawns to protect overwintering organisms, feed early-awakening pollinators and conserve water. Residents are encouraged to keep their lawns at a at a slightly higher height.