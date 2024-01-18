Bordentown Register NewsBordentown News

Bordentown Regional High School’s Thespians ‘dance their way’ through annual festival

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Members of Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 spent this past weekend acting, singing, and dancing their way through the 2024 New Jersey State Thespian Festival at Robbinsville High School. 

Senior Aidan Bramley, who has represented BRHS as a New Jersey State Thespian Officer this school year, was instrumental in organizing this year’s festival on Jan. 13 and 14. He put in countless volunteer hours to help make this event happen, including performing in the festival’s opening number. In addition, he and sophomore Adam Pollard were awarded excellent scores for the performance of their dramatic scene for the Acting Duo category.

Sophomore Atlas Planas-Borgstrom was awarded a Superior Medal in the Musical Theatre Solo category. Although this was his first performance at the New Jersey State Thespian Festival, Planas-Borgstrom is no stranger to the BRHS stage, having recently appeared in “Pippin” as the Leading Player and will next be seen as Wednesday in “The Addams Family.”

Pollard also performed for a panel of festival judges in the Musical Theatre Solo category, and senior Tyler Thalhauser competed in the Lighting Design category, presenting a computer model of the BPAC that he created to demonstrate his design. Both festival newcomers this year, Pollard will be seen as Fester in the BRHS production of “The Addams Family” in February, which will feature lighting design by Thalhauser. 

Members of Bordentown Regional High School International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 spent this past weekend acting, singing, and dancing their way through the 2024 New Jersey State Thespian Festival at Robbinsville High School. PHOTO COURTESY OF BORDENTOWN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

BRHS Theatre was proud to be presented with an award by the New Jersey Thespians for the most donations collected per troupe member for their 2024 Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive total of 1,826 pounds of donations.

BRHS thespians Brynn Bowyer, Sika Brenya, Sal Carr, Leah Eisele, Wren Magby, Adam Palmer, Rylan Phillips, Genevieve Schenone, and Gracie Tyler joined Bramley, Pollard, Planas-Borgstrom and Thalhauser in representing Bordentown at the annual gathering of high school theatre students. These students competed, performed, and participated in theatre workshops alongside over a thousand International Thespian Society members from throughout the state.

For information on the performing arts at Bordentown Regional High School, visit www.bordentown.k12.nj.us, email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us or call (609) 496-1452.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

