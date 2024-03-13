https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Bordentown Register NewsBordentown OpinionFeatured

Kids Discover Their Potential at Summer Camp

By: Reader Submitted

Date:

Share post:

Life is hard. We know this, and yet so many children grow up sheltered from hardships, as their well-meaning parents unknowingly hold them back. In Adam Grant’s book, “Hidden Potential,” (2023) he lays out the importance of children working through tough situations, to build the character skills needed to be a successful adult.

Grant explains, “Character is often confused with personality, but personality is your basic instincts for how to think, feel, and act.” It’s more than having principles. Character is the learned ability to live by your principles.

- Advertisement -

While I’m not advocating suffering, children do need to experience and learn from the inevitable challenges they encounter, in order to strengthen their inner-resilience.

“Successful people of character are able to overcome life’s hurdles because they learn how to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Starting something new – Summer Camp, college, or a new job, can be an impactful challenge. Of course, kids would rather sit home and stare at their screens! But we know better, and it’s our job to teach kids to push beyond their perceived limits and cultivate the confidence and courage to abandon their comfort zone.

Facing fears, and confronting discomfort are skills that if not strengthened in childhood, may never be gained as an adult.

In the alarming new book about A.I., “The Coming Wave,” (2023,) author Mustafa Suleyman explains how during times of exponential technological growth, “those that survive are the ones best able to adapt.”

Like it or not, technology is replacing everything it possibly can, making interpersonal HUMAN skills the priority for future generations.

Yes, Summer Camp is a lot of fun, but equally as important, are learning and honing character skills like meeting new people, trying new things, speaking up, and asking questions. Toss in some extreme heat, and the opportunity to experience life without digital screens, and Summer Camp can prove to be a seriously impactful, building block of experiences.

Andy Pritikin is the owner/director of Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown, past president of the American Camp Association New York/New Jersey, and host of “The Day Camp Podcast.

Reader Submitted
Reader Submitted

Stay Connected

493FansLike
70FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Lawrence Ledger News

Newark man charged in connection with fraudulent SpaceX terminal purchases

A three-month-long investigation into the large amount of shipments made to a Roxboro Road home led to charges...
Cranbury Press News

Cranbury Township joins movement to become a wildlife-friendly community 

Cranbury is launching a new partnership with the National Wildlife Federation’s Community Wildlife Habitat program that is committed to...
Hopewell News

‘Humbling and overwhelming honor’

Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS)'s Executive Director Jennifer Rogers has called her role "a humbling and...
Hopewell News

‘We are not going to slow down when it comes to safety’

A Hopewell Borough awareness campaign is set to educate drivers about the new 25 miles per hour (mph)...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Princeton Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A 37-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving under...

Hopewell Township Police blotter

Hopewell News
A Morristown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant...

West Windsor Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
An Edison man was charged with shoplifting after allegedly...

Popular news

Princeton Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A 37-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving under...

‘Welcome Jenn’

Hopewell Opinion
The Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) is...

Mercer County Clerk Announces Foreclosure Resources and Information

Hopewell News
Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello is dedicated to supporting residents...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.