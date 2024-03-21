HOPEWELL, NJ

Carol G. Fitton, 83, of Hopewell passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Lawrence Rehab after a long illness.

Carol Helen Gant was born December 12, 1940, in Point Pleasant, the daughter of Walter and Louise Gant. She was raised on the family farm in Breton Woods and she and her sister, Sandra, helped run the family’s farm market stand. Carol always liked to say she grew up a mile from the beach, and would ride her bicycle over the Mantoloking Bridge. She was a 1959 graduate of Brick Township High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Douglass College in 1963.

Carol was united in marriage to Gary Michael Fitton on June 22, 1963 in Bay Head. They were blessed with three children: Gary P., Stephen P., and Laura. They built their home north of Hopewell and have lived there for more than 50 years.

Carol was a beloved teacher for many years and was a certified social studies teacher. Her longest tenure was teaching 7th and 8th grade social studies at St. Paul School in Princeton. She always referred to that time as the highlight of her career. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed working retail, including at Epsteins in Princeton and Lawrenceville, and as assistant manager at Charter Club in Forrestal Village.

Carol was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hopewell.

Carol enjoyed the beach all her life, and especially loved the many summers when the family rented a house in Manasquan. She was also an avid Yankees fan. She loved to spoil the family’s cats, especially Lucky.

Carol was preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen L.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary M.; her sister, Sandra; her children: Gary P. of Midlothian, Texas, Stephen P. of Williamsburg, Va., and Laura (Nathane) Pieper of Perry, La.; five grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.

No immediate plans have been made for services. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle at a later date.

Arrangements will be made by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Hamilton Township Animal Shelter. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.