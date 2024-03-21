Jean Ruelle Gray (Mathieson) of Belle Mead, NJ, passed away on February 18, 2024.

Jean was born on November 18, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. She was an independent, driven woman earning her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. She received a Fulbright scholarship to study abroad, laying the foundation of a lifelong love for travel and exploration. On her way back from Australia, she met a pilot in the British Royal Air Force, Peter Gray, whom she would later marry in 1956. Jean and Peter received their masters and PhD in Economics at the University of California, Berkeley. Jean became one of the first female professors of finance in a male-dominated field. She led the finance department at Rider College, now known as Rider University, for many years. She retired in 1989 as Professor Emerita of Finance.

Jean and Peter led a rich and active life together. They spent time abroad with friends, scuba diving, and becoming accomplished underwater photographers. Jean and Peter traveled the world giving seminars in economics and finance. Jean often talked about her time studying at a Thai cooking school in Thailand. Her friends and husband were always thankful to partake in Jean’s exquisite culinary creations with ingredients from her treasured garden. Jean enjoyed curating her garden. This was a year-round process with seeds started in the green house during the winter and transplanted to the garden beds in the spring. When not in academia, the kitchen, or the garden, Jean could be found swimming at the Y every morning or caring for her beloved rescue cats. Feral cats found a true home and family in the Gray household.

Jean was a spirited, loyal friend, driven academic, steadfast cat rescuer, and devoted, loving wife. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Peter. Surviving Peter are John and Jane Gray, cousins once removed.

There will be an open house celebration of life at Jean’s home April 13 from 2p-5p. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cat’s Amazing, a rescue organization that works to find a home for every cat in need. They are associated with a nonprofit organization called Red Queen. You can go to the following link:

http://www.redqueenfoundation.com/advocates

or mail donations to:

Cat’s Amazing

c/o Red Queen Foundation

268 Clover Ave

Trenton, NJ 08638

Messages, memories, pictures and RSVP’s for the open house can be left online at https://aloiafuneral.com/