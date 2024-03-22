Common calendar, Packet papers, March 22

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Princeton Junction

March 25 – 2-7 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church of Dutch Neck, 154 S. Mill Road.

Bordentown

March 22 – 2-7 p.m. – Clara Barton Elementary School, 100 Crosswicks St.

March 26 – 2-7 p.m. – Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085, 11 Amboy Road.

March 28 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Manheim, 730 Route 68.

East Windsor

March 31 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beth El Synagogue, 50 Maple Stream Road.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

The Mercer County Board of Elections is asking county residents for their help. Election Board Workers – citizens who check in voters during elections and assist in the Election Day process – are still needed for the upcoming June Primary and November General Elections. Mercer County residents who apply and undergo a required training session can make up to $300 during a full day shift. Half day shifts are available and offer $150. Additionally, bilingual residents who speak English, as well as Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin are especially needed. For more information visit https://www.mercercounty.org/boards-commissions/board-of-elections.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

March 22 – 10:30 a.m. – Stay and Play: Obstacle Course.

March 22 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

March 25 – 5:30 p.m. – Gentle Yoga.

March 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

March 27 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language Learners.

March 27 – 2 p.m. – Get Your Garden Ready for Spring!

March 27 – 5 p.m. – Bordentown Gaming Club.

March 28 – 10:30 a.m. – Art Stations.

Saturday, March 23

The Bordentown Township Environmental Commission is looking for volunteers for a clean-up at Northern Community Park at 10 a.m. The clean up is intended to help keep the park pristine before the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 30.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

March 22 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

March 23 – noon to 4 p.m. – Dungeon and Dragons Club.

March 23 – 1-3 p.m. – Beverly Luck Memorial.

March 24 – 1 p.m. – Intro to Ballroom Dancing Class.

March 25 – 11 a.m. – iPhone 101.

March 25 – 6 p.m. – CPL Cinemates Film Club.

March 25 – 7 p.m. – Literary Cafe.

March 26 – 7 p.m. – Evening Book Discussion.

March 27 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

March 27 – 7:30-10 p.m. – Cranbury Digital Camera Club.

March 28 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Clothespin Dragonflys!

March 29 – Closed – Good Friday.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

The Gourgaud Gallery is pleased to announce a special show entitled: Paisaje Imaginario (Imaginary Landscape) by Chilean Artist Facundo Cabrera.

Facundo’s show will be installed at the Gourgaud Gallery from March 28 through April 25.

The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 from 1-3 p.m..

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

The Cranbury Arts Council is hosting Beginner Watercolor Painting Classes at the Gourgaud Gallery – four classes through Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join Garden State Society artist, Margaret Simpson who will instruct a fun introductory course on various techniques used in watercolor painting.

Space limited to eight participants. For more information visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

March 22 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Dance Party.

March 22 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

March 22 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

March 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

March 23 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Decorate Plastic Eggs and Make a Bunny Bag.

March 24 – 2-4:45 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

March 25 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

March 25 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Play Scrabble.

March 25 – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 25 – 5-5:45 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Cloud Dough.

March 25 – 7-8 p.m. – Kids Can Paint Like … Hilma af Klint.

March 26 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – ESL Conversation.

March 26 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Kids’ Music Round Demo Class.

March 26 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Adult Craft: Honeycomb Ornament.

March 26 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (15 min.) – Read to the Therapy Dog.

March 26 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Chess for Adults.

March 26 – 7-8 p.m. – Personal Finance Series: Planning for Retirement.

March 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Jigsaw Puzzle Swap.

March 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

March 27 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

March 27 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 27 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) The Lindbergh Nanny: Author Talk with Mariah Fredericks.

March 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 28 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

March 28 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Rainbow Flower Craft.

March 29 – Closed for Good Friday.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

March 25 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 26 – 2-3 p.m. – Only Murders in the Library: Mary & Bill.

March 27 – 10-11 a.m. – Baby Time.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) The Lindbergh Nanny: Author Talk with Mariah Fredericks.

March 28 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Fiction Book Club.

March 29 – Closed for Good Friday.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

March 23 – 11 a.m. to noon – Small Steps into S.T.E.M.

March 23 – 3-4 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

March 25 – 10 a.m. – Bilingual (Spanish/English) Bingo for Preschoolers.

March 25 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 25 – 6 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

March 26 – 5-8 p.m. – Learning English.

March 27 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, Read.

March 27 – 2-3 p.m. – Crafty Adults: Spring Flowers in a Vase 3-D Picture.

March 27 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) The Lindbergh Nanny: Author Talk with Mariah Fredericks.

March 28 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story Time.

March 28 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

March 28 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Small Steps into S.T.E.M.

March 28 – 7-8 p.m. – Start Smart: Paving the Way for Your Child’s College Funding.

March 29 – Closed for Good Friday.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

March 22 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

March 23 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

March 23 – 2-2:45 p.m. – Dinosaur Expedition Adventure.

March 25 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 25 – 4-5 p.m. – Monday Munchies.

March 25 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Pajama Story Time.

March 25 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Cardio Dance.

March 26 – 3:45 -4:45 p.m. – Nutrition for Colorectal Health.

March 26 – 7-7:50 p.m. – Suspense with Susie Book Discussion.

March 27 – 2-3 p.m. – What’s for Dinner?

March 27 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

March 27 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Game Night: Unplugged.

March 28 – 4-5 p.m. – Tasty Adventures.

March 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime with Mr. John.

March 29 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Plant a Seed!

Saturday, March 23

YEEHAW! C’mon out and get your COUNTRY ON from 7-11 p.m. at the Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd. Project Graduation invites you to a special event to help raise funds for the Hillsborough High School Class of 2024!

Saturday, April 27

South Branch Reformed Church will hold a Roast Beef Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m., 879 River Road, Hillsborough. Dinner will be served at the church and can be taken out.

Hopewell Valley

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

March 23 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sawmilling & Orchard Care – Pine Needle Sachet

March 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Henhouse Visits – Natural Dye Egg Coloring

April 6 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – New Faces Day – Crepe Paper Chicks

April 13 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Spring Beekeeping & Tree Planting – Buzzing Bee

April 20 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Potato Planting – Potato Printing

April 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Spring Plowing & Field Work – Pumpkin Garden Starter

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

March 22 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 22 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

March 22 – 2 p.m. – Film Screening: “Henry’s Crime” (2010).

March 24 – 2 p.m. – The Ghost Railroad of Hopewell Valley: A brief Account of the Mercer and Somerset Railway.

March 25 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 25 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 25 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Make a bunny painting.

March 25 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

March 26 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

March 26 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

March 26 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Egg Hunt.

March 26 – 1-1:45 p.m. – Preschool STEAM.

March 26 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Make a bunny painting.

March 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

March 27 – 2-3 p.m. – Workshop: Seven Stages of Dementia.

March 27 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Egg Hunt.

March 27 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) The Lindbergh Nanny: Author Talk with Mariah Fredericks.

March 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

March 28 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Egg Hunt.

March 28 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

March 29 – Closed for Good Friday.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

March 23 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Family Art Workshop: Make Your Own Greek Vase, Drop-in.

March 27 – 7-8 p.m. – Flavors of Greece Cooking Class.

March 28 – 7-8 p.m. – Circe Book Discussion via Zoom.

Gallery 14

Through April 30 – Exhibition of Works by Joy Kreves and Photographers of Gallery 14 at Hopewell Valley Arts Council, Galleries at the Global Science Institute, 10 Route 31, North Pennington.

Kreves’ works, called FIERCE CARYATIDS, are a series of photographic banners of women holding her Distressed Forest sculptures. The series is Kreves’ reaction to the current state of the environment and the effects of our addiction to plastics on the earth. These photographic works celebrate the resilience of humans and our earth while drawing attention to the damage we are doing.

Saturday, May 11

The inaugural Hopewell Township and Culture Connections Cultural Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woolsey Park.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

March 22 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

March 23 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Mini Scientists: Shapes and Counting.

March 23 – 2- 2:30 p.m. – Slime Time.

March 24 – 1-2:30 p.m. – DIY Window Clings.

March 25 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 25 – 10-11 a.m. – Morning Book Club: “The Wren, The Wren.”

March 25 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

March 25 – 2 p.m. – Unique Creatures Animal Show.

March 25 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Excel: Pivot Tables.

March 25 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

March 25 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 25 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Pokemon Craft Night: Peepachu and Orio Pokeball.

March 25 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Gratitude Journaling Workshop.

March 26 – 10 a.m. – Baby time.

March 26 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

March 26 – 5:30-6:55 p.m. – Documentary Series: “March of the Penguins (2005).

March 26 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Marshmallow Peep House.

March 27 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

March 27 – 6-7:30 p.m. – PowerPoint.

March 27 – 6:30 p.m. – Planting of the Peas.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) The Lindbergh Nanny: Author Talk with Mariah Fredericks.

March 28 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

March 28 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Open Lab.

March 28 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Buildings and Cities.

March 28 – 6-7 p.m. – A Completely Different Game – How Gambling has Changed the Way We Watch Sports.

March 28 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

March 29 – Closed for Good Friday.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

March 23 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Walk through “The Big Woods,” 312 Eggerts Crossing Road.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Tidepool Toddlers.

March 23 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Monty Maker Fair.

March 25 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 26 – 1-2 p.m. – Disabilities Social Hour.

March 27 – 5:15-6 p.m. – Build Your Own Teddy Bear.

March 28 – 2-3 p.m. – Drop-In Tech Help.

March 28 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

March 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids Craft.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Mother’s Day plant sale is open. Onsite pick up is Mother’s Day weekend.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

March 22 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Visualizing Yourself into Your Next Job.

March 22 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 22 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parent and Baby Support Group.

March 22 – 4-6 p.m. – Film: “The Color Purple.”

March 23 – 10 a.m. to noon – Kids: Take and Make.

March 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

March 23 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The International Rescue Committee.

March 23 – 2-3 p.m. – Chemistry for Kids.

March 23 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

March 24 – 11 a.m. to noon – Book Brunch: Rachel Shteir.

March 25 – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – AARP Tax Assistance by Appointment.

March 25 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Animal Adventures.

March 25 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 25 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room Poets.

March 26 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 26 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

March 26 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Animal Adventures.

March 26 – 2-3 p.m. – From Individual Creativity to Collective Art.

March 26 – 3-5 p.m. – Exploring Eclipses.

March 26 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

March 26 – 6-8 p.m. – Tech: Making Music with GarageBand.

March 27 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

March 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 27 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Art: Princeton Sketchers.

March 27 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 27 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 27 – 2-3 p.m. – Tech: A guide to iCloud.

March 27 – 2-3 p.m. – From Individual Creativity to Collective Art.

March 27 – 3-5 p.m. – Exploring Eclipses.

March 27 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

March 27 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Research Your Roots.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Art Exhibit Opening: Inspired Together.

March 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

March 28 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 28 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

March 28 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

March 28 – New Literacy as Civic Responsibility.

March 28 – 2-3 p.m. – Kids: NASA and Space Technology.

March 28 – 3-5 p.m. – Exploring Eclipses.

March 28 – 6-7 p.m. – A Library and Labyrinth Collaboration.

March 28 – 6:30-9 p.m. – Princeton Tech Meetup.

March 29 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Overcome Legal Discrimination in Job Search.

March 29 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

March 29 – 2-4 p.m. – Movie: “Trolls Band Together.”

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

March 22-23 – “Performing the Peace” film screening and performance. Screening is at 5 p.m., March 22 an performance is 2 p.m., March 23 at Drapkin Studio.

March 26 – 7:30 p.m. – Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing presents a Reading by Khaled Mattawa and Hiroko Oyamada with Translator David Boyd at Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts Complex.

Through March 29 – “I Hear Machines Underwater” exhibition. Opening reception at 6 p.m., March 21. Hagan Gallery open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 185 Nassau St.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

Sunday, March 24

On Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall on the Princeton University campus, performance faculty and supremely talented undergraduate students from the Department of Music comprising the Richardson Chamber Players will present “A French Afternoon.”

Sunday, March 31

Princeton Lutheran Church of the Messiah is holding a free Easter Egg Hunt at 9:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday. All are welcome. There will be breakfast treats, different crafts to try, hats to decorate, gift baskets for the children and an Easter Egg Hunt, 407 Nassau St., corner of Cedar Lane.

Sunday, April 21

Reflections of Cuba featuring Isabella Lamadriz and Pablo Zinger at 1 p.m. at St. David the King, 1 New Village Road, Princeton Junction. An afternoon of Cuban music featuring the greatest Cuban Composers of the 19th and 20th century. Free and open to the public, all proceeds support the Cuban Art Song Project

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Trolls Movie Sing-Along | March 23

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change | Through March 24

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

March 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah

March 22 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

March 24 – 1-1:30 p.m. – Art Explorers.

March 25 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Storytime.

March 25 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

March 25 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

March 26 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

March 26 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Teen Game Nigh.

March 27 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Leap Chicks’ Graduation Party.

March 27 – 2-3:30 p.m. – The Improv Club.

March 27 – 2-4:45 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

March 27 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Art Explorers.

March 27 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – (Virtual) The Lindbergh Nanny: Author Talk with Mariah Fredericks.

March 28 – 2-4 p.m. – Maker’s Faire with Brainy n Bright.

March 28 – 2-6 p.m. – Teen Space Maker Activities.

March 28 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

March 28 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Game Night.

March 29 – Closed for Good Friday.

Saturday, May 4

Garden State African Violet Club’s 70th Annual Show and Plant Sale will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Mercer County Community College Student Center, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. For more information contact: GSAVCmail@gmail.com or visit Garden State African Violet Club on Facebook.

