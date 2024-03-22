https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
FeaturedPrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet News

‘Really proud of this group’

Princeton Tigers gear up for first round of March Madness

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Princeton women’s basketball is preparing for another first round March Madness matchup this time against the No. 8 seeded West Virginia Mountaineers.

The ninth-seeded Tigers (25-4, 13-1 Ivy League) travel to Iowa City, Iowa for their matchup with the Mountaineers (24-7, 12-6 Big 12) this Saturday on March 23 at 5:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The game will be shown on ESPN2.

The Tigers earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament when the team traveled to New York for Ivy Madness and defeated the second-seeded Columbia Lions, 75-58, inside Levien Gym to become Ivy League Tournament champions.

Photo courtesy of @Coach_Berube
Head Coach Carla Berube (left) after Tigers defeat Columbia to earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament on March 16.

“It was a really fun game. We knew it was going to be challenging,” Head Coach Carla Berube said, in postgame comments. “Columbia is a really great team. We knew it was going to be really difficult.”

This was the fifth straight Ivy League Tournament Championship and fifth straight year the Tigers earned the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

“Really proud of this group 1-17. Really proud of representing Princeton, the Tigers, and our athletic department. Could not be happier right now,” Berube added.

The Tigers in the victory against the Lions were led by sophomore guard Madison St. Rose who scored 18 points, two assists, and one rebound; senior guard Kaitlyn Chen followed suit with 17 points, six assists, and two rebounds; senior forward Ellie Mitchell posted a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“We are taking one game at a time and really happy to have this tournament and just looking forward to where we get placed,” Chen said on March 16.

The Tigers Ivy League Madness championship title was also Berube’s 100th win as the Princeton Tigers women’s basketball head coach.

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown Calendar

Common calendar, Packet papers, March 22

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides...
Princeton Packet News

‘We have a great wealth of history’

Princeton African American residents shared their stories about not only growing up in Princeton, but more specifically the...
Cranbury Press News

Parents ask school district to adopt definition of antisemitism

School district officials are evaluating whether to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The request...
Cranbury Press News

School board seeks waiver to allow interim schools superintendent to lead for another year

The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education is seeking a waiver to allow Interim Superintendent of Schools Kathie...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Common calendar, Packet papers, March 22

Bordentown Calendar
Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS),...

Jean Ruelle Gray (Mathieson)

Obituaries
Jean Ruelle Gray (Mathieson) of Belle Mead, NJ, passed...

Carol G. Fitton, 83

Obituaries
HOPEWELL, NJ Carol G. Fitton, 83, of Hopewell passed away...

Popular news

Common calendar, Packet papers, March 22

Bordentown Calendar
Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS),...

‘We have a great wealth of history’

Princeton Packet News
Princeton African American residents shared their stories about not...

Winter’s sounds of silence soon to be broken

Bordentown Opinion
by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Winter...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.