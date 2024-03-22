Princeton women’s basketball is preparing for another first round March Madness matchup this time against the No. 8 seeded West Virginia Mountaineers.

The ninth-seeded Tigers (25-4, 13-1 Ivy League) travel to Iowa City, Iowa for their matchup with the Mountaineers (24-7, 12-6 Big 12) this Saturday on March 23 at 5:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The game will be shown on ESPN2.

The Tigers earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament when the team traveled to New York for Ivy Madness and defeated the second-seeded Columbia Lions, 75-58, inside Levien Gym to become Ivy League Tournament champions.

Photo courtesy of @Coach_Berube

Head Coach Carla Berube (left) after Tigers defeat Columbia to earn automatic bid to NCAA Tournament on March 16.

“It was a really fun game. We knew it was going to be challenging,” Head Coach Carla Berube said, in postgame comments. “Columbia is a really great team. We knew it was going to be really difficult.”

This was the fifth straight Ivy League Tournament Championship and fifth straight year the Tigers earned the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

“Really proud of this group 1-17. Really proud of representing Princeton, the Tigers, and our athletic department. Could not be happier right now,” Berube added.

The Tigers in the victory against the Lions were led by sophomore guard Madison St. Rose who scored 18 points, two assists, and one rebound; senior guard Kaitlyn Chen followed suit with 17 points, six assists, and two rebounds; senior forward Ellie Mitchell posted a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“We are taking one game at a time and really happy to have this tournament and just looking forward to where we get placed,” Chen said on March 16.

The Tigers Ivy League Madness championship title was also Berube’s 100th win as the Princeton Tigers women’s basketball head coach.