Bordentown Township Fire District 2 receives federal grant

Bordentown Township Fire District 2 is among five fire departments to receive federal funds to provide first responders with proper protective and cleaning equipment.

Congressman Andy Kim announced the secured funding totaling $317,000 from the Fiscal Year 2024 American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program through a press release on March 13.

- Advertisement -

“For all our firefighters do to protect us, it is so important we help them get the equipment and gear they need to stay healthy and safe on the job,” Kim said.

The departments to receive the funding include:

$50,000 for the Robbinsville Township Fire Department in Mercer County

$48,000 for the Pemberton Township Fire Department in Burlington County

$72,000 for the Good Will Fire Company of Pemberton in Burlington County

$74,000 for the Bordentown Township Fire District 2 in Burlington County

$73,000 for the Shamong Township Fire Department in Burlington County

Kim secured federal funding for the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan, which he voted to pass into law in 2021. The grant program is being administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) to help local and regional fire departments in New Jersey provide first responders with proper protective and cleaning equipment. Fire departments will use the funding for protective gear, cleaning equipment, oxygen equipment, personal protective equipment, and other fire and/or virus protection equipment.

Fire Chief Robert MacFarland of Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 thanked Kim for the support and noted the congressman has routinely endorsed previously applications from the department.