https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
Bordentown Register NewsBordentown News

Bordentown Township Fire District 2 receives federal grant

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

Bordentown Township Fire District 2 is among five fire departments to receive federal funds to provide first responders with proper protective and cleaning equipment.

Congressman Andy Kim announced the secured funding totaling $317,000 from the Fiscal Year 2024 American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program through a press release on March 13.

- Advertisement -

“For all our firefighters do to protect us, it is so important we help them get the equipment and gear they need to stay healthy and safe on the job,” Kim said.

The departments to receive the funding include:

  • $50,000 for the Robbinsville Township Fire Department in Mercer County
  • $48,000 for the Pemberton Township Fire Department in Burlington County
  • $72,000 for the Good Will Fire Company of Pemberton in Burlington County
  • $74,000 for the Bordentown Township Fire District 2 in Burlington County
  • $73,000 for the Shamong Township Fire Department in Burlington County

Kim secured federal funding for the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program through the American Rescue Plan, which he voted to pass into law in 2021. The grant program is being administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Division of Local Government Services (DLGS) to help local and regional fire departments in New Jersey provide first responders with proper protective and cleaning equipment. Fire departments will use the funding for protective gear, cleaning equipment, oxygen equipment, personal protective equipment, and other fire and/or virus protection equipment.

Fire Chief Robert MacFarland of Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 thanked Kim for the support and noted the congressman has routinely endorsed previously applications from the department.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

493FansLike
70FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown News

‘From upgrading firehouses and police departments to delivering clean water’

Federal funds will upgrade and modernize equipment at three separate locations within the Bordentown City for Blacks Creek...
Bordentown News

‘There is no doubt’

Former Commissioner and Deputy mayor Heather Cheesman will once again serve on the Board of Commissioners after she...
Bordentown News

Bordentown Township news: Police retirements and additional New Jersey Transit bus stops

Township officials provided an update on the happenings around Bordentown Township. The Township Committee congratulated Nathan Roohr on his...
Bordentown News

New Burlington County Farmers Market season starts early

The weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center is preparing for its 18th season and will be...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Earning ribbons

Lawrence Ledger News
Courtesy of Lawrence Historical Society Congratulations to the members of...

Birdhouse makers

Lawrence Ledger News

‘Toad-ally’ spring ready

Hopewell News
Courtesy of Mercer County Library System Hopewell Library Branch is...

Popular news

Earning ribbons

Lawrence Ledger News
Courtesy of Lawrence Historical Society Congratulations to the members of...

Pennington Police blotter

Hopewell News
A 24-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on outstanding warrants...

Township Council introduces budget with flat tax rate

Lawrence Ledger News
There will be no increase in municipal property taxes...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.