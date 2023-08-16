Pennington has hired a new officer to join the police department.

The Pennington Council approved the hiring of Leo Jay Friedman as the police force’s newest officer during a Council meeting on Aug. 7.

“Mr. Friedman grew up in Morristown where he attended and played football for the local high school there,” Mayor James Davy said. “After high school, he attended Kean University and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.”

“He then attended Cape May County Police Academy, where he finished second in his class for the special law enforcement officer Class 2 designation. He then worked as a Class 2 officer for both the City of Wildwood and City of Hackensack over a two-year span.”

In 2021, Friedman was hired as a full-time police officer for the Department of Public Safety at Princeton University.

He attended and graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy as a police officer in 2022 and currently resides in Hamilton, according to Davy.

“Welcome,” Councilwoman Kati Angarone said.

“Thank you,” Friedman answered.