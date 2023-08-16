HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News'Welcome'

‘Welcome’

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON/STAFF
Entrance into the Pennington Police Department at Borough Hall.

Pennington has hired a new officer to join the police department.

The Pennington Council approved the hiring of Leo Jay Friedman as the police force’s newest officer during a Council meeting on Aug. 7.

“Mr. Friedman grew up in Morristown where he attended and played football for the local high school there,” Mayor James Davy said. “After high school, he attended Kean University and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.”

“He then attended Cape May County Police Academy, where he finished second in his class for the special law enforcement officer Class 2 designation. He then worked as a Class 2 officer for both the City of Wildwood and City of Hackensack over a two-year span.”

In 2021, Friedman was hired as a full-time police officer for the Department of Public Safety at Princeton University.

He attended and graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy as a police officer in 2022 and currently resides in Hamilton, according to Davy.

“Welcome,” Councilwoman Kati Angarone said.

“Thank you,” Friedman answered.

Previous articleHearing to amend cannabis ordinance moves to Aug. 21
Next articlePrinceton High School principal search moves to next phase
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,963FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group