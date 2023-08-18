East Windsor Township man faces drug charges

A 53-year-old East Windsor Township man is facing drug-related charges and other violations after his car left the roadway on Route 130 and landed on top of a guardrail at 10:34 a.m., July 23, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a call for a vehicle that was off the roadway on the exit ramp from Route 133 West onto Route 130 South. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle on top of the guardrail.

The man allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, police said.

He was also charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, driving on a sidewalk and failure to maintain lane. He was processed and released.