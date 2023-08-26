Hopewell Township Police: Basking Ridge man smashes windshield in road rage incident

A Basking Ridge man was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after allegedly smashing the windshield of another car in a road rage incident Aug. 18, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The victim was driving behind the man’s vehicle in the area of the Pennington Circle when the vehicle stopped abruptly, police said. The man got out of his vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle.

The man allegedly punched the hood of the victim’s vehicle and also punched the windshield, causing it to shatter, police said. He got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The victim provided a description of the man and the vehicle’s license plate number, which police used to determine his identity. He was processed and released.