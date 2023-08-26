East Windsor Police blotter

A 31-year-old Trenton resident was charged with driving under the influence, driving while suspended, refusal to submit breath samples, reckless driving and careless driving after police investigated a vehicle that was parked on Brooktree Road Aug. 20. Police had been advised that the vehicle was being driven carelessly in the area. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 35-year-old Charleston, S.C., man was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to breath tests, reckless driving, careless driving, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, possession of Xanax, possession of a prescription legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 15. The South Carolina man’s arrest came after a police officer was investigating a vehicle that was parked in the Days Inn parking lot on Route 33. He was processed and released.

A 40-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 13 after a police officer investigated a parked car with its lights on in the former Weichert Realtors parking lot on Route 130. The vehicle was running and the driver was found asleep behind the wheel. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old Carteret man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $369.50 worth of items Aug. 13. He was identified and charged on a complaint summons.

A 25-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $484.05 from the ShopRite grocery store Aug. 13. He was processed and released.

A 23-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to observe a traffic signal and obstructing traffic following a two-car crash on Route 130 at Route 571 at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 13. The driver who allegedly caused the crash showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.