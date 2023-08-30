Old Bridge man dies when car runs off bridge into Pike Brook

The driver of a car that left the road and plunged into Pike Brook Aug. 25 has died, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

Police were sent to the area of Belle Mead-Griggstown Road and Pike Run Road at 12:46 p.m. to investigate reports of a car that landed in Pike Brook. The crash occurred about a half-mile east of Route 206 on Belle Mead-Griggstown Road, between Pike Run Road and Ketchum Road.

Police officers discovered a 2004 Lexus that had left the Pike Brook bridge and was partially submerged in the water. Police officers waded into the brook and found the driver, who was identified as a 38-year-old Old Bridge resident.

The driver was unconscious and trapped inside the car, police said. Officers and first responders from the Montgomery EMS (emergency medical services) and Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 pulled him out of the car.

He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222 and to speak to Police Officer Timothy Giaccone.