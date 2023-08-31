Sarnoff Research Center’s laboratory suffers extensive fire damage

A fire that began in a wall in a laboratory at the Sarnoff Research Center on Washington Road caused extensive damage to the laboratory Aug. 25, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

Police were called to the Sarnoff Research Center/SRI International at 201 Washington Road at 3:22 p.m. to investigate a fire alarm. Police observed dark black smoke coming from an exterior door and the roof in Building 110 West.

The West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services and neighboring fire departments responded to put out the fire, police said. It was brought under control in about 28 minutes, police said.

The cause of the fire was not deemed to be suspicious in nature. There were no injuries, police said.

The Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Company, the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company, the Plainsboro Company, the Hamilton Township Fire Division, the Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad also responded.