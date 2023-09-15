Hillsborough Township Public Schools’ seeking members for strategic plan focus groups

The community can participate in the development of Hillsborough Township Public Schools’ new five-year – 2023 to 2028 – Strategic Plan.

Strategic planning is the process of setting goals and creating a blueprint of a shared vision for an organization’s future. One of the first steps will be to engage with a series of Focus Groups on Oct. 4 and 5.

The last plan was developed from 2017 to 2022. The vision five years ago was “Learning empowers life beyond Hillsborough School District” and the mission was “to provide a superior education for all students so they will lead us successfully and responsibly into the future.”

The focus groups at the time focused on a number items, according to the report developed by the Education Resources Information Center.

At the early childhood education level, the sub-sets included early childhood enrichment, full-day kindergarten, and universal preschool.

At the high school level, the sub-sets included college and career preparation, high school as a community center, expanded concurrent college enrollment, innovative STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and vocational education academies, and the reorganization of kindergarten to 12th grade structure.

The plan also included a focus on the performing arts center as an asset for the school and community.

For those interested in participating in a Focus Group, there is a form they can fill at on the district website at www.htps.us. The Focus Groups will contain approximately 15 to 20 members.