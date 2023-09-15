HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough Township Public Schools' seeking members for strategic plan focus groups

Hillsborough Township Public Schools’ seeking members for strategic plan focus groups

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

The community can participate in the development of Hillsborough Township Public Schools’ new five-year – 2023 to 2028 – Strategic Plan.

Strategic planning is the process of setting goals and creating a blueprint of a shared vision for an organization’s future. One of the first steps will be to engage with a series of Focus Groups on Oct. 4 and 5.

The last plan was developed from 2017 to 2022. The vision five years ago was “Learning empowers life beyond Hillsborough School District” and the mission was “to provide a superior education for all students so they will lead us successfully and responsibly into the future.”

The focus groups at the time focused on a number items, according to the report developed by the Education Resources Information Center.

At the early childhood education level, the sub-sets included early childhood enrichment, full-day kindergarten, and universal preschool.

At the high school level, the sub-sets included college and career preparation, high school as a community center, expanded concurrent college enrollment, innovative STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and vocational education academies, and the reorganization of kindergarten to 12th grade structure.

The plan also included a focus on the performing arts center as an asset for the school and community.

For those interested in participating in a Focus Group, there is a form they can fill at on the district website at www.htps.us. The Focus Groups will contain approximately 15 to 20 members.

Previous articleCommon calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 15
Next articleBordentown City receives NJDOT funds to improve Park Avenue walkability
KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,035FansLike
1,678FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group