Skillman

Theodore L. Delbo, 87, of Skillman passed away September 18th at the University Medical Center at Princeton. Born in Kulpmont, PA, he retired from the New Jersey State Museum where he was a carpenter for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Alphonsus RC Church in Hopewell where he was an usher, and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Hopewell Counsel 7103, and served in the Air Force.

Son of the late Theodore and Catherine Nemeth Delbo, husband of the late Joyce Delbo, he is survived by his children, Theodore W (Genevieve) Delbo, Anita (Mike) Christiansen, Joseph Delbo, and Lori Polakowski, 2 sisters, Valerie Slack and Eleanor Stout, grandchildren, Joseph (Ady) Delbo, Jaclyn Christiansen, Michaela Delbo, Rachael Delbo, great grandchildren, Holly Pyle and Lilly Pyle.

The viewing was held Tuesday September 26th at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Wednesday at St. Alphonsus RC Church, Hopewell. The burial was on Thursday at Kulpmont, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested Mass Cards from St. Alphonsus Church (609-466-0332) or the Knights of Columbus Hopewell Counsel 7103, PO Box 304, Hopewell, NJ 08525.

