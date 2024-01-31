Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Hopewell Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A Hopewell Borough resident lost $35,009 after a personal check that was mailed to pay a bill was intercepted by a thief. The amount of the check was altered and it was cashed. The incident was reported Jan. 17.

A burglar broke the glass front door to gain entry into Bish Sales on Route 31 North, but nothing was reported missing. The burglary was reported Jan. 16.

- Advertisement -

A Trenton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Pennington Road Jan. 14. She was processed and released.

A burglar stole an assortment of items from the First Presbyterian Church on River Drive. The burglary was reported Jan. 11.

Someone attempted to transfer $10,000 from a victim’s American Express account, but it was flagged for suspicious fraudulent activity. The incident of identity theft and fraud was reported Jan. 11.

A catalytic converter was cut and removed from a vehicle while it was parked at a Route 31 North address overnight between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

A burglary at Antimo's Italian Kitchen and an attempted burglary at Michael's Deli at the Hopewell Village Square...
Hopewell News

‘We are deeply saddened’

Hopewell Theater, a venue with deep building history and roots in Hopewell Valley, is closing its doors. On...
Hopewell News

Pennington’s full-time administrator search ongoing

Pennington's search process is still ongoing for a permanent borough administrator. Since January 2023, Donato Nieman has...
Hopewell News

Two men charged in connection with string of burglaries across Hopewell Valley

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred across the Hopewell...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Lawrence Township man attempted to break into charging Tesla

Princeton Packet News
A Lawrence Township man has been charged with attempted...

West Windsor Township Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A Philadelphia man was arrested on outstanding warrants from...

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

Hopewell News
A burglary at Antimo's Italian Kitchen and an attempted...

Popular news

East Windsor Township man charged with death of father

Windsor News
A 23-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with...

Pennington’s full-time administrator search ongoing

Hopewell News
Pennington's search process is still ongoing for a permanent...

It’s past time to start respecting Earth’s boundaries!

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation We...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.