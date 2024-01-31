Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Hopewell Borough resident lost $35,009 after a personal check that was mailed to pay a bill was intercepted by a thief. The amount of the check was altered and it was cashed. The incident was reported Jan. 17.

A burglar broke the glass front door to gain entry into Bish Sales on Route 31 North, but nothing was reported missing. The burglary was reported Jan. 16.

A Trenton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Pennington Road Jan. 14. She was processed and released.

A burglar stole an assortment of items from the First Presbyterian Church on River Drive. The burglary was reported Jan. 11.

Someone attempted to transfer $10,000 from a victim’s American Express account, but it was flagged for suspicious fraudulent activity. The incident of identity theft and fraud was reported Jan. 11.

A catalytic converter was cut and removed from a vehicle while it was parked at a Route 31 North address overnight between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.