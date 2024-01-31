Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A man was observed spray-painting “Free Palestine” in red writing on a building on Witherspoon Street in an incident of bias intimidation and criminal mischief Jan. 21.

A 24-year-old Robbinsville man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for failing to keep right on Vandeventer Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 21. He was processed and released.

A shoplifter walked out of a store on Nassau Street without paying for six items valued at a combined $5,068 on Jan. 20.

A shoplifter took an assortment of items, valued at a combined $953.69, from a store on State Road. The incident was reported Jan. 20.

A vandal smashed the rear window and vandalized other areas of a vehicle while it was parked on Ewing Street. The incident was reported Jan. 19.

A 32-year-old Bordentown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was processed and released.

