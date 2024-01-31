Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Hopewell police investigate burglary and attempted burglary at Hopewell Village Square

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A burglary at Antimo’s Italian Kitchen and an attempted burglary at Michael’s Deli at the Hopewell Village Square in Hopewell Borough are under investigation, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The burglar broke into Antimo’s Italian Kitchen overnight between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 and attempted to open the safe, police said. The burglar was unsuccessful. Nothing was reported missing.

The burglar also attempted to break into Michael’s Deli by using a crowbar on a rear entry door, but was unsuccessful, police said. The attempted burglary also occurred overnight between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

The Hopewell Village Square shopping center is on East Broad Street in Hopewell Borough.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
