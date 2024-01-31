West Windsor Township Police blotter

A Philadelphia man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Trenton, Hamilton Township and Camden Dec. 24 after a maintenance worker went to an office building on Alexander Road to check on a door alarm activation. He found the man sleeping in the hallway. The man left after being confronted and was found by police walking on Alexander Road toward the Princeton Junction train station. He was processed and released.

A New Hampshire woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly not paying for $399.55 worth of merchandise at the self-checkout register at Target Dec. 19. She was processed and released.

Two thieves stole several Prada and Versace eyeglass frames, valued at a combined $14,942, from the LensCrafters store at Marketfair Dec. 16. They walked into the store, went directly to the designer frames and glasses display, grabbed them and fled.

A Ewing Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly scanning some items but not others in the self-checkout register at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 15. She allegedly did not scan baby formula valued at $79.98. She was processed and released.

A Philadelphia man was charged with shoplifting and being a fugitive from justice from Bucks County, Pa., after he allegedly took items valued at $408.94 from TJ Maxx on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 13. He was also found to have allegedly shoplifted items valued at $598 from TJ Maxx on Dec. 10. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A woman reported the theft of her wallet from her purse while she was dining at Tommy’s Tap + Tavern on Route 1 Dec. 10. She received fraud alerts that someone tried to use her credit cards at Wawa and CVS in Lawrence Township.

A woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at the Home Goods store on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 9. The purse was in the child seat of the shopping cart. A suspect engaged her in conversation while another suspect stood nearby. She discovered the wallet was missing when she went to pay for items. She received alerts that purchases were being attempted at the Apple store at the Quaker Bridge Mall with her credit cards.

A Vermont man was charged with burglary after he was discovered inside a house on Village Road West Dec. 9. The owner observed the man enter the house via video cameras installed outside of the house. Police arrived and ordered him to come out. He was also found to have outstanding warrants from West Windsor, Robbinsville and Columbus. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A woman reported the theft of her wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Whole Foods Market on Route 1 Dec. 8. She had placed her purse in the child seat of the shopping cart and discovered it was missing when she went to the checkout line to pay for her items.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with receiving stolen property after he was allegedly found to have a stolen wallet in his possession Dec. 5. The victim’s wallet had a tracking device in it. She traced it to a vehicle parked at Wegman’s on Nassau Park Boulevard and called police. The wallet was recovered minus $300 in cash. The man was processed and released.