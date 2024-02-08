David Nicholas Toth; “Nick” was born December 6th 1938 on the family farm on Province Line Road, Skillman, N.J., just outside of Hopewell.

Nick died Tuesday December 5th 2023, only one day before his 85th birthday.

He enjoyed telling all about life on the farm, often reminiscing about his mother’s Hungarian recipes. As a child he spoke Hungarian and he continued to do so with friends at the Amwell Diner. He was quite proud of his Hungarian heritage. At the age of Ten (10) he became a St Alphonsus “altar boy” serving for twelve years from 1948- 1960. He frequently stated he was Father Thompson’s number one “altar server”. He attended elementary school at St. Michael’s in Hopewell. He graduated from Trenton Catholic High School in 1956.

He served in the United States Army in from 1961 through 1963 stationed in Germany with the Transport/Mechanical Division as a driver of all vehicles and as a maintenance mechanic. Because of life on the farm and his success at squirrel hunting, he qualified on the rifle range as a Sharpshooter.

He was a member of Hopewell American Legion Post # 339 for about 45 years, Post Commander at least 5 different times, and Commander of the Color Guard for 33 years. He was a proud and dedicated member of Post # 339 and was always pleased to carry the colors each year at the Legion’s annual Memorial Day parade. He was also a member of the Hopewell Fire Department enjoying the camaraderie of the fire and rescue community and he was always posted to an emergency traffic control location.

Nick was a long- time member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 7103, Hopewell. He was also a 4th Degree Knight, a member of the Bishop Griffith Assembly, and was a member of their Color Guard. He worked tirelessly and was tenacious in his approach to the planning, advertising and executing any council event. He was deeply involved in the annual golf outing, and enjoyed the Respect for Life Rose event. He brought to the council the need for assistance to place 67 flags to the veterans buried at St. Alphonsus cemetery, most he knew, and seven were members of the council. We retired the flags last Wednesday, early morning. He was always there, he was missed. We assumed he was watching and directing us.

Frequently at monthly council meetings, with his timely, kind comments, we would again discover his wisdom and value the presence of a wise sage. Nick possessed deep and true respect and regard for all, he was keenly aware of his fellow man. He rarely spoke unkindly of any one or any matter. His deep devotion and love of Mary, our Blessed Mother was his North Star. He believed!

He spoke frequently of Sister Faustina and his knowledge and understanding of the Divine Mercy. He was at times quite taken by his reading of Padre Pio. He could quote the music and he was curious. His ever-present rosary was his rock. He never left home without it!! Active with the rosary group of St. Alphonsus, it was friendship, a bond, and a connection to their life and to their faith. With their rosary, they, all blessed, shared their blessings. He too believed….

Many times, we noticed Nick’s classic Ford Ranger pickup parked at Highland Cemetery, we might have thought he was resting, maybe sleeping. If he was either, he probably had his rosary in hand and was connecting to Mary, his blessed Mother.

Nick loved Hopewell and Hopewell loved Nick. In his own way Nick was Hopewell, courteous, outgoing, friendly, and always, very informative. He knew Hopewell.

For the past few years, he had a bundle of challenges. He believed God would fix most of them. His blessing was Hopewell. Hopewell fixed many of them. Someone would arrive, just appear, just in time and come to his assistance to figure it all out and make it work. With guidance and encouragement, he usually met the challenge and continued on the Way.

David “Nick” Toth died Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, one day before his 85th birthday. I know he is at peace Hopewell, and we will miss him.

Comments were provided by members of Hopewell Council K of C # 7103.