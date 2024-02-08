HomeObituariesLarry Jay Hollander

Larry Jay Hollander

BONITA SPRINGS – LARRY JAY HOLLANDER passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, FL. He was 83 years old.

Born in Chicago, IL, to Harry and Ann Hollander, he resided in the Princeton area for 30+ years before enjoying retirement in Bonita Springs, FL.

Early in his career, he managed international trade shows in the Far East. In 1981 Larry founded his own company, Expoconsul International, Inc. and served as CEO. Six years later, Expoconsul was named the 131st fastest growing closely held company in INC 500. Later, Larry formed the Entrepreneurial Management Group. As an Angel investor, he helped CEOs of startup or developing companies navigate the shark infested waters of early growth.

During his spare time, Larry volunteered in the community – as an EMT, as former President and Trustee of the Twin W Rescue Squad, as a Rotarian, as the President of the local JCC, as a leader in Jewish Federation and more.

Larry, at his heart, was a dedicated family man. He adored his wife and lifelong love, Sallie, and was exceedingly proud of his three daughters.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Sallie Hollander of Skillman, NJ; his daughters, Marla Hollander and her husband, Peter Katz, of Kensington, MD, Amy Hollander and her husband, Doug Milne, of Finesville, NJ, Dr. Rebecca Deans and her husband, Neil, of Croton- on-Hudson, NY; his brothers, George Hollander and Arnold “Arnie” Hollander of Chicago, IL, his grandchildren, Benjamin, Liliana, Aidan, and Sarah and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were entrusted to, MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, East Brunswick.

