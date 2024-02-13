Princeton Police blotter

A victim reported the theft of a Michael Kors tote bag that she had left at a location on North Harrison Street. The bag and its contents were valued at a combined $659. The theft was reported Feb. 5.

Two women shoplifted two items valued at $896 from a clothing store on Nassau Street Feb. 4. They walked into the store and took four clothing items from the shelves. They attempted to exchange two of the items, but were denied by the store clerk. They left the store without paying for the other two items.

Someone attempted to break into a building at Grover Park next to the Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street, damaging the latch and exterior lock Feb. 1. No entry was made.

A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon Jan. 31. He was arrested after he got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation involving a knife on Witherspoon Street. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.