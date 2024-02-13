Hopewell Township Police blotter

An oven valued at $11,000 was reported stolen from a loading dock at a business on Route 31. Video surveillance showed two people on the property in a pickup truck and an open trailer taking the oven from the loading dock at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 31. The theft was reported Feb. 2.

A victim lost $50,000 from his bank account after a check in that amount was cashed on his account. The check number matched the first check in the victim’s new checkbook, but the victim had not issued any checks. The incident was reported Jan. 31.

A Newark woman was arrested on outstanding warrants from Union Township and Morris Plains following a motor vehicle stop on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road Jan. 29. The woman was also charged with possession of fictitious government documents, a fictitious motor vehicle insurance card and obstruction of the administration of law. She was processed and released.

A Hopewell Borough resident reported the theft of a catalytic converter from their Honda Odyssey minivan while it was parked at the victim’s home on East Prospect Avenue between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15. The theft was reported Jan. 29.

A backpack leaf blower and several weed whackers valued at a combined $1,319.90 were reported stolen from a trailer parked at Valley Oil Co. on Somerset Street. The thief broke into the trailer between Dec. 30 and Jan. 13. The theft was reported Jan. 29.

A victim reported the theft of $60 from the center console of their vehicle after it was turned over for valet parking at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Jan. 25.

Sheetrock and other building materials valued at $298 were reported stolen from a construction site in the Parc North development on Scotch Road overnight between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. The theft was reported Jan. 23.

A Hopewell Township resident lost $4,900 after a check that was mailed on Jan. 15 was intercepted and the amount was altered. The check had been cashed fraudulently at a Wells Fargo Bank branch. The incident was reported Jan. 23.

A Hopewell Borough resident reported the theft of a wedding band valued at $8,556 from a nightstand in the bedroom overnight between Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. The theft was reported Jan. 22.

A Buckingham Drive resident told police that someone had opened a bank account using their personal information. The victim learned of the identity theft upon receiving a “welcome” email from the bank. The victim closed the account. The incident was reported Jan. 22.