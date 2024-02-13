Windsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 31-year-old Hightstown woman was charged with soliciting without a permit, obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and consuming alcohol in public after she was reported allegedly panhandling outside of a liquor store on Route 33 on Feb. 5. She was processed and released.

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed his vehicle weaving in the area of Route 33 and Route 133 at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 3. He was processed and released.

A 39-year-old Hightstown woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident on Cedarville Road at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 3. She allegedly failed to stop for a traffic light, crashed into a concrete barrier and left the scene of the accident before being stopped by police. She was processed and released.

A 31-year-old Willingboro man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Lake Drive Jan. 31. He was processed and turned over to the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office.

A 48-year-old Hightstown man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from East Windsor Township after a police officer observed him walking on Route 130 Jan. 31. The man was known to police for being wanted on a warrant. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A 32-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Ewing Township following a motor vehicle stop on Route 130 on Jan. 31. She was processed and released.

A 62-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $95.93 from Walmart without paying for it Jan. 29. He was processed and released.

