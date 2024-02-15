16th annual ‘Run With Rotary’ returns this April

The 16th annual Run With Rotary 5K race and 1-Mile Ramble will take place this spring.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. April 28 and races run until noon in bucolic Skillman Park, in Montgomery Township.

Hosted by the Montgomery/Rocky Hill Rotary Club, Run With Rotary is a preeminent charity race in central New Jersey.

The Montgomery/Rocky Hill Club is a member of the world-wide Rotary service organization, whose motto is “Service Above Self.”

Early bird registration for Runners and Ramblers runs through March 15, according to the press release.

The 5K is certified by the USATF (USA Track & Field).

Long-sleeved, cotton, commemorative T-shirts are available to runners registering by April 5.

New for 2024, first place finishers in various 5K categories will receive specially designed Run With Rotary sweatshirts.

Area community organizations, businesses, friends, and families are encouraged to register as “teams.”

The team with the highest number of participants registered by April 24 has the opportunity to designate $500 for a charity of its choosing and – new in 2024 – also receives a $500 gift catering service certificate from Tiger’s Tale.

Teams with the second and third largest number of pre-registrants will be recognized through donations, respectively, of $350 and $150 to the charities of their choice.

Ribbons will be awarded to teams in other categories, including “Most Spirited,” “Best Dressed,” and “Community Spirit.”

All participants are encouraged to bring a nutritious, shelf-stable donation for the Montgomery Food Pantry.

Run With Rotary is the principal fundraising event for the Montgomery/Rocky Hill Club and its charitable foundation. Funds raised through sponsorships support vital community, regional, national, and international causes, and organizations.

They include HomeFront, Arm in Arm, Urban Promise Trenton, Montgomery Food Pantry, Montgomery Senior Center, Samaritan Homeless Interim Project (S.H.I.P.), disaster relief, Save A Friend to Homeless Animals.

Bentley Community Services, Arts Incubator of Montgomery, clean water projects in South

Sudan, Polio Plus, local fire and emergency rescue squads, and scholarships, as well as

individuals and families in need.

Club President Doug Merritt said that he is “thrilled to see the great energy our dedicated members are bringing to the event, and very grateful to all the sponsors who have committed to supporting us, as well as the runners and ramblers who’ve already registered.”

The top three 2023 sponsors include Princeton Orthopaedic Associates PA, Silvi Stone and Credit Suisse.

Visit www.runwithrotary.org for more information.