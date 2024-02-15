HomeObituariesAdele Laning Larason, 94

Adele Laning Larason, 94

Adele Laning Larason, 94 of Chestertown, MD, passed away on January 29, 2024 at Heron Point, Chestertown, Maryland.

Mrs. Larason was born on September 3, 1929 in Hopewell, NJ, daughter of the late John Thorn Laning and Lou Etta Thatcher Laning. Mrs. Larason was a librarian at Princeton University for 7 years and Mercer County Library for 14 years.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death (2001) by her husband of 50 years, Howard Wilson Larason.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Theodore Ira & Mary Larason of Middletown, Delaware and Jeffrey David and Irene Larason of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren Andrew, Bryan, Danielle, and Nathan, and great grandchildren Aaron, Dylan, Evie, and Xavier.

Per Adele’s wishes there will be no service.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

