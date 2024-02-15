Janice Lou (Coward) Black, 89, peacefully left to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Jan was the daughter of the late William G Coward and Helen (Strong) Coward Bellis. She was a lifelong resident of Pennington/Hopewell, New Jersey.

Jan graduated from Hopewell Central High School in 1952 and attained a bachelor’s degree

in teaching from West Chester University in 1958. She taught in the Pennsbury School District and the Lawrence Township School District before her marriage to the late Henry Chittick Black from Stockton in 1961. Together they raised three sons. Jan retired from the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in 2000.

Jan was very social and had many friends, including many from her school days in Pennington. She enjoyed dancing with the Saturday Evening Dance Club, tennis, skiing, and yearly vacations on Long Beach Island. She was an active member of Pennington Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed playing in the bell choir for many years. She also enjoyed watching sporting events, from her alma mater Hopewell Valley Bulldogs, professional tennis, to her beloved Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

Jan is survived by her three sons, William Leslie Black from Pennington, Thomas Devoe Black (Christy) from Newtown PA, and Henry Andrew Burgoyne-Black (Aimee) from Sergeantsville. Jan was also very proud of her five grandchildren, Henry, Juliana, Elanora, Paul and William.

A memorial service will be held at Pennington Presbyterian Church on February 17, 2024 at 10am, with a short reception afterward.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.