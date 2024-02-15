Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 election Feb. 17

There are two questions on the ballot for Bordentown Township Fire District No. 2 on Feb. 17.

Polls are open from 2-9 p.m. at the Derby Fire House, 262 Crosswicks Road.

- Advertisement -

The following questions are on the ballot:

Question 1: Fire District No. 2 seeks approval to purchase, finance and replace the aging apparatus (2004 Pierce ladder truck) with a new Pierce fire engine and related equipment at a cost not to exceed $1,391,035, not including interest. Note: The estimated annual payments will take effect upon delivery (delivery may be three to three and a half years).

Question 2: Levy Cap referendum of $285,053. The use of these funds for firefighters and operations would be:

Benefits and Insurance – $78,982

Salary and overtime – $149,893

Increase operational expenses – $56,178

Note: The $285,053 amounts to an increase of $0.03 per $100 assessed value.