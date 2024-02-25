Lawrence Township man suffers burns in house fire

A Princeton Pike resident suffered burns when a fire broke out at his home in the 2300 block of Princeton Pike shortly before 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The man and his two dogs were able to escape the house, but he suffered moderate burns to his face and arms, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dogs were uninjured, police said.

The first arriving police officers discovered flames coming from the rear of the house. Smoke was coming out of the eves under the roof and at least one window.

The smoke created by the fire drifted across Princeton Pike. At times, the heavy smoke blotted out the late afternoon sun before the flames were extinguished.

Firefighters from Ewing and Hamilton townships responded to the fire to assist the Lawrence Township Fire Department.

The fire was placed under control at 4:17 p.m. by Fire Chief Jack Oakley. A portion of Princeton Pike between Texas Avenue and Irwin Place was closed for fire operations. It was reopened around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department, the Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Lawrence police Detective James Steimle at (609) 896-1111 or by email to jsteimle@lawrencetwp.com.