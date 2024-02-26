Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Bordentown Register NewsBordentown NewsFeatured Dynamic Duo By: Submitted Content Date: February 26, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Courtesy of the Bordentown Township Police Department National School Resource Officer (SRO) Day was celebrated on Feb. 15. SROs Adam Edwards and Matt Crowell are the dynamic duo that foster amazing relationships with our youngest constituents in town! You can find these two throughout the day at any of the educational institutions in Bordentown Township and Bordentown City. TagsBordentown CityBordentown TownshipBordentown Township Police DepartmentNational School Resource Officer Dayschool resource officer Submitted Content Best Iowa Online Casinos in 2024 Ranked by Games, Payouts & Promos for IA Players Submitted Content - January 24, 2024 Stay Connected 493FansLike70FollowersFollow Sign up for our newsletter Current Issue Latest News Lawrence Township man suffers burns in house fire Lawrence Ledger News Hopewell Township Police blotter Hopewell News East Windsor Township Police blotter Windsor News Related articles Lawrence Ledger News Lawrence Township man suffers burns in house fire A Princeton Pike resident suffered burns when a fire broke out at his home in the 2300 block... Bordentown News Opening doors to a world of musical possibilities The "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs competition," organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDNFJ), is... Bordentown News Roohr becomes Bordentown Township’s provisional police chief Two veteran police officers moved up the ranks within the Bordentown Township Police Department. Mayor Eugene M. Fuzy swore... Hopewell News St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraiser set for March 9 The St. Baldrick's Foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research, has set March 9 for its annual...