Courtesy of the Bordentown Township Police Department National School Resource Officer (SRO) Day was celebrated on Feb. 15. SROs Adam Edwards and Matt Crowell are the dynamic duo that foster amazing relationships with our youngest constituents in town! You can find these two throughout the day at any of the educational institutions in Bordentown Township and Bordentown City.
