Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Showing some love

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

Courtesy of the Princeton Police Department The Princeton Police Department showed some love to their crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day on Feb. 7.
Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

‘These voters were disenfranchised’

Eight residents are suing Mercer County election officials for allegedly violating their civil rights during the 2022 general...
Bordentown News

Opening doors to a world of musical possibilities

The "Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs competition," organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDNFJ), is...
Hopewell News

‘I’m so grateful’

Share My Meals, a Princeton, New Jersey-based nonprofit, significantly expanded its support to more people in the fight against...
Hopewell News

St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraiser set for March 9

The St. Baldrick's Foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research, has set March 9 for its annual...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘These voters were disenfranchised’

Hopewell News
Eight residents are suing Mercer County election officials for...

Kids & Camp | February 2024

Special Sections

Hopes soar as New Jersey’s bald eagle population grows

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation As...

Popular news

Managing the Emotional and Mental Health Aspects of Dementia

Health & Fitness
By Meera Balasubramaniam, MD Dementia is a complex condition that...

Kids & Camp | February 2024

Special Sections

St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraiser set for March 9

Hopewell News
The St. Baldrick's Foundation, which raises money for childhood...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.