Hopewell Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Flourtown, Pa., woman was charged with driving under the influence after a police officer stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked in the Patriots Crossing parking lot on Route 29 at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 10. The driver told police that she was driving home but she was lost. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She was processed and released.

A Brandon Road resident reported the theft of a package from their porch that occurred between 11:32 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The contents were valued at $235. The theft was reported Feb. 9.

A burglar stole landscaping equipment valued at $1,829 from a locked trailer at a Federal City Road storage yard sometime between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9.

A victim was scammed out of $23,000 after she received a pop-up message on her home computer that her bank account had been compromised. She called the phone number on the screen and was told to buy $23,000 in Bitcoin. She was told to send it to an unknown bank account number online. The incident of fraud and theft was reported Feb. 8.

A Gulf station employee told police that a driver asked for gasoline and passed a fake $10 bill to pay for it Feb. 7. The employee did not realize the bill was a fake until after the fact.

A victim reported the theft of an Apple iPhone Feb. 6. The phone had been placed inside a safe at an AT&T store on Denow Road upon delivery, but when the victim arrived to pick up the phone, the box had been opened and the phone was missing. The phone was valued at $1,200.

