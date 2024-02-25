East Windsor Township Police blotter

A 40-year-old Ewing Township woman was arrested on outstanding warrants from Ewing Township and the City of Trenton after the driver of the car in which she was riding was stopped by police for a motor vehicle violation on Route 133 East Feb. 21. She was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Trenton man was arrested on outstanding warrants from the City of Trenton and Ewing, Lawrence and Hopewell townships following a motor vehicle stop on Route 130 South Feb. 19. He was processed and released to the Ewing Township Police Department.

A 31-year-old Plainsboro Township man was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police in the area of Route 33 and Lake Drive at 2:01 a.m. Feb. 18. He was processed and released.

A 36-yer-old East Windsor Township woman who committed a traffic violation as she was riding her bicycle on Franklin Street was arrested on outstanding warrants from West Windsor Township and the City of Trenton Feb. 15. She was processed and released.