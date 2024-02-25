Woodbury man charged with drug offenses

A Woodbury Township man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (suspected cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 17, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

Police responded to Target on Route 571 after loss prevention personnel recognized the 38-year-old man from prior alleged shoplifting incidents. He had not shoplifted when police were called Feb. 17.

During the investigation, he was allegedly found to have suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, police said.

The man was also found to have outstanding warrants from the City of Camden and Delaware, police said.

He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center on the active warrants.