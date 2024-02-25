Pennsylvania man charged with forgery and identity theft

A 62-year-old Newtown Square, Pa., man who attempted to open a fraudulent bank account at a bank on Route 571 was charged with identity theft and other offenses Feb. 21, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The victim of the identity theft, who lives out of state, called the East Windsor Police Department Feb. 7 to report that their identity had been fraudulently used at the TD Bank on Feb. 5.

- Advertisement -

The Pennsylvania man allegedly entered TD Bank and presented a fraudulent driver’s license with the victim’s information in an attempt to open a bank account, police said.

The police detective assigned to the case identified the suspect, who was also charged with forgery, possession of false government documents and exhibiting false government documents in addition to the charge of identity theft, police said.

The man was charged on a summons.