Deer hunter permit applications open for the season

By: Submitted Content

The application period for deer hunters who would like to hunt in the Hopewell Township Deer Management Program opens on March 1.

Hopewell Township will be accepting individual permit applications for the township’s municipal Deer Management program for the 2024-25 hunting season March 1 to May 1.

All applicants must be 14 years or older, have a valid New Jersey hunting license, and maintain $1 million general liability insurance for the entire hunting season. Confirmation of insurance is required. There is a $35 non-refundable application fee.

Please note there are a limited number of open hunting spots. A lottery process will fill available spots and successful applicants will be notified.

Once notified, successful applicants are required to participate in a hunter orientation safety course and pay an additional $70 to receive their hunting and parking permits. Permits will be valid for the entire 2024-25 white-tailed deer hunting season.

Licensed hunters who are interested in participating in the program should visit www.hopewelltwp.org/DeerManagement for an application form and parcel location maps.

The maps include information on the maximum number of hunters for each parcel and permitted sporting arms, rules, and regulations. Paper copies of these applications will also be available in the township’s municipal building lobby on March 1.

All applications and required documents must be submitted in person by the applicant to the Hopewell Township Police Department, 201 Washington Crossing–Pennington Rd, Titusville, NJ 08650, by Wednesday, May 1, at 4 p.m.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Only completed applications that include required documents will be processed.

For any questions, please email deermanagement@hopewelltwp.org.

If you were a participant in the 2023-2024 program, be sure you have reported all your harvests to the township and have completed your end-of-year survey at www.hopewelltwp.org/DeerSurvey24.

Submitted Content
Submitted Content

