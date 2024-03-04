Princeton Police blotter

A 37-year-old Princeton man who allegedly threatened a victim with a knife on Moore Street was charged with issuing terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose Feb. 24. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 27-year-old Princeton man was arrested on an outstanding no-bail warrant from the Princeton Municipal Court after police were called to investigate a possible unwanted person on Albert Way Feb. 24. He was also found to be wanted by the Camden County Probation Department and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 39-year-old Trenton man was discovered to be a wanted person listed on the National Crime Information Center by the North Hanover Police Department, the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office and the New Jersey State Parole Board Fugitive Apprehension Unit Feb. 23 after police were called for a possible unwanted person on Redding Circle. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Willingboro Township for $1,200. He was processed and released to the New Jersey State Parole Board Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

A thief stole an electric bicycle, valued at $1,250, while it was locked to a bike rack on Nassau Street Feb. 22.

A 23-year-old Palmyra man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,500 from the Burlington City Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Stockton Street Feb. 18. He was processed and released.

An Arreton Road resident reported a case of identity theft after he received a letter from a debt collection company stating that he had an outstanding balance of $1,665.98 that was owed to a bank for which he does not have an account. The incident was reported Feb. 16.