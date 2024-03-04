Hopewell Township Police blotter

A vehicle that was reported stolen from a Baker Way home Jan. 5 was recovered near the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The New York Police Department notified police Feb. 16 that they located one of the vehicles stolen during the burglary in January.

Copper piping was stolen from a vacant house on Harbourton-Rocktown Road between Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. The burglars cut holes in the walls and removed the copper pipes, which were valued at $919.

Several cars were entered while they were parked inside the garage of a Woodmere Way home. The only item missing was the garage door opener. The burglary was reported Feb. 16.

A shoplifter stole baby formula valued at $730 from the Stop ‘n Shop grocery store Feb. 16. A surveillance camera showed the woman taking the baby formula and putting it inside a laundry bag and walking out of the store without paying for it.

A Hamilton Township woman was arrested on several outstanding warrants from the Lawrence Township Municipal Court Feb. 13. She was processed and turned over to the Lawrence Township Police Department on default of bail.

A Camden man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Cherry Hill Township after he was stopped by police for speeding on Route 579 Feb. 13. He was processed and released.