With profound sadness, we mark the passing of Donald Francis Conway, known to friends and family as Don. He departed this world on January 2, 2024, at the age of 82, in Palm Bay, Florida.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 15, 1941, Don was the cherished son of Anna and David Conway, and he was raised with his dear sister, Theresa. His commitment to family was unwavering, a quality he carried throughout his life. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Eileen, their daughters Erin (Glenn) Conway Howell and Sharon (Steven) Conway Schmitt, and his treasured grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Howell Dougherty, Shane Howell, Landon Schmitt, and Grant Schmitt. Don was also a revered uncle to his many wonderful nephews and nieces.

Don had a distinguished career as a Certified Public Accountant. His professional milestones included his pivotal role as CFO of the New York Mets Baseball Club where he skillfully negotiated union contracts at Shea Stadium, and he took pride in being part of the management team during the season that culminated in a World Series victory. In his role as the Executive Director of the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), his visionary leadership played a key role in the relocation and operation of the first US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

His contributions to sports extended internationally as he played a major part in bringing tennis to the Goodwill Games held in the Soviet Union. Don also worked alongside tennis legend Arthur Ashe to fund the National Junior Tennis League, which now reaches over 160,000 youths annually. Don was honored with an invitation from President Reagan to lend his expertise in a strategic meeting with Executive Directors from diverse sports teams held in the White House Cabinet Room.

As a Managing Director and Principal of Mercadien, Don served as the head of the Bankruptcy Practice for many years, as well as helped to co-lead the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Support Practice. His expertise encompassed forensic accounting and fraud investigations covering areas such as securities fraud, insolvency and reorganization, commercial litigation support, Ponzi schemes, bankruptcy fraud and money laundering. His professional experience and accomplishments in these areas were impressive and Don had a significant influence on his clients, their counsel, debtors, creditors, investors, colleagues, as well as bank, legal and government representatives, and all those he engaged with.

Don was entrusted with a variety of legal and financial cases because of his consistent track record of achieving favorable outcomes, as well as his efficient and principled handling of his clients’ cases. On behalf of his clients and their legal counsel, he has worked with the U.S. and NJ Attorneys General Offices, the NJ Bureau of Securities, the FBI, and the SEC Enforcement Division and the IRS and has served as an expert witness before the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court and Grand Jury; U.S. District Court of NJ; and various state courts in numerous matters of bankruptcy crimes, insolvency, fraudulent transfers, plans of reorganization and commercial litigation proceedings.

Don’s considerable expertise and the high degree of trust placed in his judgment were exemplified by his appointment to numerous trustee roles in complex and pivotal cases. His notable positions included acting as the Chapter 11 operating trustee during the bankruptcies of First Jersey Securities involving Robert E. Brennan and the Golden Corral franchise restaurant chain.

Beyond his professional life, Don was a man of deep faith and conviction. He shared an enduring marriage with his loving wife Eileen, a compassionate nurse who, along with their daughters and grandchildren, brought him immeasurable joy. His hobbies golf, tennis, travel, reading, and cherished gatherings with family and friends in his long-time home in Princeton, NJ were a testament to his enthusiasm for life.

As he bravely battled prostate cancer, Don was enveloped in the love and care of his family, a tribute to the life he built and the bonds he forged.

The life of Donald Francis Conway was a narrative of faith, family, and formidable professional achievements. His memory and legacy will endure in the minds and hearts of all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at Pennswood Village in Newtown, PA on March 16th at 11:00 am, for additional information please call (609) 306-1494. Family and friends will gather to remember and celebrate the remarkable life of Donald Francis Conway.