East Windsor Police blotter

A 21-year-old Trenton man was charged with auto theft Feb. 27 in connection with the theft of a vehicle that was reported stolen Aug. 26, 2023. The vehicle was recovered in Trenton on Aug. 27. A detective identified the suspect, who was arrested and charged on a complaint summons.

A 68-year-old Dayton man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after he was involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 571 and Route 130 at 1:47 p.m. Feb. 27. He was processed and released.

A 24-year-old Princeton Junction woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after police responded to the area of Route 130 to investigate an erratic driver at 9:23 p.m. Feb. 27. Police searched the area and located her on Conover Road. She was processed and released.

A 28-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence with a minor, driving under the influence, child safety restraints, reckless driving, careless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane following a motor vehicle stop on Route 130 at 1:36 a.m. Feb. 25. A juvenile passenger in the car was driven home and turned over to a guardian. The man was processed and released.

A 55-year-old East Windsor Township man was arrested on outstanding warrants from the City of Trenton and West Windsor, Lawrence and South Brunswick townships following a motor vehicle stop on St. James Place Feb. 24. He was processed and released.

A 38-year-old Harrison man was charged with failure to maintain lane and being an unlicensed driver after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Route 133 East Feb. 22. He was also found to have outstanding warrants from the Town of Kearny and Edison and East Windsor townships. He was processed and released to the Kearny Police Department.

A 45-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, being an unlicensed driver, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Route 33 and Twin Rivers Drive North at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 22. He was processed and released.

Two East Windsor Township men, ages 37 and 38, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop on Avon Drive East Feb. 22. As the police officer was speaking to the driver and the passenger, he noticed signs of illegal activity. He searched the vehicle and found suspected cocaine and paraphernalia. The men were processed and released.