Plainsboro Township men charged in theft of cell phone

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Three Plainsboro Township men were charged in connection with the Feb. 16 theft of a cellphone after its owner put it down in the produce section at ShopRite and forgot about it, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

Two suspects picked up the cellphone, which contained the victim’s driver’ license and credit card, police said. An unsuccessful attempt was made to use the victim’s credit card.

Two men, ages 22 and 26, were charged with theft of property, and the third man, who is 23 years old, was charged with receiving stolen property, police said.

The case was assigned to a detective, who identified the three suspects. They were charged Feb. 22 on a complaint summons.

