Raritan man faces burglary charges

Police charged a 35-year-old Raritan man for numerous offenses including burglary at Posh Court residences on March 1, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

At approximately 10:03 p.m., police received a complaint of an unknown male attempting to open the front door of a Posh Court residence. After failing to gain access to the residence through the front door, the male walked through the open garage door and began pulling on the locked interior garage door. After pulling on the interior garage door several times he left the area, according to police.

The male then responded to a second residence located on Post Court and attempted to gain access to a locked vehicle parked in the driveway. He was unsuccessful and left the area.

A short time later he was located by patrol officers hiding in a fenced in area on a Ditmars Circle property. The man allegedly damaged a portion of fencing on the property prior to officers placing him under arrest.

The man was charged with numerous offenses including third degree burglary, third degree attempted burglary, third degree terroristic threats, fourth degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. The incident remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the investigation, is asked to call (908) 369-4323.