River Road reconstruction to begin

By: Submitted Content

Somerset County will begin the reconstruction of River Road in Hillsborough north of the historic Elm Street Bridge and along the South Branch Raritan River on or about Monday, March 25. River Road will be closed between Elm Street and the River Road intersection for approximately eight months for the project.

The project includes widening of the roadway and construction of a large pre-cast panel retaining wall along the South Branch Raritan River designed to reduce erosion and stabilize the roadway. Also included in the project are drainage structures, guide rails, and underground utility relocation.

During construction the following detour will be in effect:

Southbound Detour Route:

Southbound traffic detoured off River Road CR 567 at River Road. The detour route is:

  • River Road CR 567 Southbound-Pleasant Run Road to a left onto River Road Northbound
  • River Road Northbound to a right onto S Branch Road Southbound
  • S Branch Road Southbound to a right onto E Mountain Road Southbound
  • E Mountain Road Southbound to a right onto Amwell Road Westbound

Northbound Detour Route:

Northbound traffic detoured off River Road CR 567 at Amwell Road. The detour route is:

  • River Road CR 567 Northbound-Zion Road to a right onto Amwell Road Eastbound
  • Amwell Road Eastbound to a left onto E Mountain Road Northbound
  • E Mountain Road Northbound to a left onto S Branch Road Northbound
  • S Branch Road Northbound to a left onto River Road Southbound

Sparwick Contracting, Inc. is the general contractor, and was awarded an approximately $2.7 million contract by the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners in November 2023.

